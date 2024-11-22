Planetarium Labs Launches Immortal Rising 2 Path of Ascension Play 2 Airdrop Pre-Registration at YGG Play Summit

Singapore, Singapore , Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs has announced the pre-registration kickoff for its Immortal Rising 2 Path of Ascension Play 2 Airdrop campaign during the YGG Play Summit. The announcement was made by JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs, who also provided a live demo of Immortal Rising 2, captivating attendees with the game's immersive dark fantasy setting and advanced Web3 features.

Pre-registration for the P2A campaign is now open, offering participants the opportunity to claim a unique SoulBound Token (SBT) during this phase. This SBT will act as a hidden incentive for players, unlocking a special reward at the end of the campaign.

The first season of the P2A campaign begins on November 28, 2024, inviting players to engage in a variety of daily check-in, social and in-game missions. These missions allow users to acquire additional SBTs per mission, each with unique scores that contribute to the users’ overall performance.

At the end of Season 1, participants can check their final tier based on their SBT collection, unlocking exclusive rewards and benefits. The campaign not only introduces an engaging way for players to interact with Immortal Rising 2 but also provides a new layer of player-driven progression and achievement in Web3 gaming.

Since its grand launch, Immortal Rising 2 has garnered significant attention, with over 500,000 players pre-registering ahead of its debut. The game has also achieved over 1 million registrations on Immortal Vault, the official platform where users can complete various social and in-game missions to earn ORB, a mileage point that will later contribute to $IMT allocation. Additionally, the game has surpassed 600,000 downloads and topped the charts for iOS and AOS in South Korea and Vietnam. Built on Immutable's zkEVM, powered by Polygon, the game seamlessly integrates blockchain technology with dynamic RPG mechanics, offering players both traditional gameplay and on-chain utility.

“With Immortal Rising 2, we’re not only advancing Web3 gaming but also creating opportunities for players to engage with the ecosystem in new and rewarding ways,” said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs. “The P2A campaign is an exciting step forward, combining innovative technology with immersive gameplay to deepen player engagement.”

To pre-register for the P2A campaign and secure your exclusive SoulBound Token, visit the pre-registration page or join the official website at immortalrising2.com and follow Immortal Rising 2 on X and Discord.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

