MAP Meeting Evolves into MedSpa Pro, Builds Momentum for Record-Breaking 2025

Scottsdale, Arizona, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted at the prestigious Fairmont Princess in Scottsdale, this year's MedSpa Pro Meeting brought together pacesetting voices in medical aesthetics under the guidance of industry pioneers and co-chairs Barry DiBernardo, MD, Jason Pozner, MD, and Joseph Russo, MD.

Over three intensive days, participants immersed themselves in a wealth of cutting-edge, comprehensive content that spanned advanced injection techniques, emerging technologies, and business management strategies. Program highlights included an exclusive Head-to-Head Anatomy Masterclass led by preeminent anatomist Sebastian Cotofana, MD, PhD, and an innovative Weight Loss Track spearheaded by Johnny Franco, MD. Complementing these sessions, expertise-driven curricula featured a dedicated Aesthetician Track and Master Injector Live Injection Program.

Beyond the core curriculum, expert-led panel discussions explored today's most pressing aesthetic medicine topics while market-leading brands showcased game-changing products and services in the exhibition space. Together, these experiences equipped participants with fresh perspectives, practical insights, valuable partnerships, and lasting connections, empowering them to elevate their clinical and personal success.

MedSpa Pro's rebranding represents expanding pathways for advancing this booming specialty. "As we embrace the next chapter in aesthetic medicine, we are excited to unveil our new identity as MedSpa Pro," stated Doreen Brown, CEO of Informa Connect Medical Division. "This evolution reflects our commitment to keeping pace with our ever-evolving industry and serving our expanding community through gold-standard training and unmatched networking opportunities."

MedSpa Pro's refined brand identity will roll out in the coming months as the company prepares for a breakthrough 2025. Among exciting new initiatives, next year introduces specialized training opportunities led by the distinguished Dr. Russo and fellow acclaimed experts, strengthening the organization's position as the foremost resource in medical aesthetics. Aesthetic medicine providers, medical spa professionals, and industry stakeholders can mark their calendars for the 3rd Annual MedSpa Pro Meeting, set to take place at the iconic Boca Raton resort in November 2025. Further details about upcoming programs will be announced soon; in the meantime, please visit MedSpa Pro's LinkedIn profile for updates.

MedSpa Pro serves as the leading educational platform for medical aesthetics professionals, delivering targeted education, tailored training, and strategic networking opportunities across the industry. Through its premier conference and progressive initiatives, the organization connects enterprising practitioners with renowned experts to advance excellence in aesthetic medicine. MedSpa Pro is part of the Informa Connect Medical Division, a global force in medical education across the entire healthcare ecosystem.