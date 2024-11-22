SHARC Energy Announces Issuance of Shares for Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”) announces that further to its news release dated November 7, 2024, the Company has completed the issuance of 431,818 common shares (the “Shares”) in satisfaction of $47,500 of bona fide debt to an arm’s length party (the “Shares for Debt”).

The securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the issue date of the Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to any “U.S. Person” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”)) of any equity or other securities of the Company. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption therefrom. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy’s systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada ( CSE: SHRC ), the United States ( OTCQB: INTWF ) and Germany ( Frankfurt: IWIA ) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Investor Page | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lynn Mueller

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Hanspaul Pannu Chief Financial & Operating Officer SHARC Energy

Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4

Email: hanspaul.pannu@sharcenergy.com For media inquiries, please contact:

Mike Tanyi

Director of Marketing & IT SHARC Energy Telephone: 778-846-5406

Email: mike.tanyi@sharcenergy.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, statements related to the future developments and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.