E.L.F. Beauty ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. on Behalf of e.l.f. Beauty Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (“e.l.f. Beauty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELF) on behalf of e.l.f. Beauty stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether e.l.f. Beauty has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 20, 2024, Muddy Waters Research issued a report in which it announced that it had a short position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Muddy Waters stated that it believed that e.l.f. Beauty had “materially overstated revenue over the past three quarters,” and that it believed that in “Q2 FY24, ELF management realized its growth narrative was in trouble as its inventory built. It appears that ELF then began reporting inflated revenue and profits. Its reported inventory also appears materially inflated as a result – i.e., to account for cash that has not really come in.”

On this news, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. stock fell as much as 15% in intraday trading on November 20, 2024.

