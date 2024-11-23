Webroot Warns Shoppers: AI Convenience Comes with Cybercrime Risk This Holiday Season

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While artificial intelligence (AI) streamlines holiday shopping with personalized finds and real-time deals, it also creates an open door for cybercriminals. The FTC reports consumers lost over $10 billion to fraud in 2023. This season, Webroot urges shoppers to embrace AI's benefits while safeguarding their devices and identities from online threats.

Webroot offers these essential tips for secure online shopping:

Beware of Fake AI Apps and Browsers. Stick to official app stores and reputable websites for downloads. Don't Save Payment Information. After a purchase, avoid storing your payment details for future convenience. Guard Your Personal Information. Only provide the information necessary for the task at hand. Track Your Purchases. Stay alert for phishing scams disguised as delivery updates. Research New Vendors. Look for established online stores with positive reviews. Be Skeptical of "Too-Good-to-Be-True" Deals. Bargains might indicate scams or low-quality products. Stay Informed. Educate yourself and share cybersecurity tips with loved ones.



Peace of Mind Beyond Devices

Even with careful planning, data breaches can happen. Webroot Premium offers an all-in-one solution for ultimate security. It safeguards both your devices and personal information, providing peace of mind throughout the holidays.

Learn More and Stay Safe

Visit Webroot.com to discover how Webroot Premium can enhance your digital security.

For additional cybersecurity resources:

Explore industry insights and best practices from OpenText Cybersecurity on LinkedIn .