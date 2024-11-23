HAS INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Hasbro, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) common stock between February 7, 2022 and October 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until January 13, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Hasbro class action lawsuit. Captioned West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Hasbro, Inc., No. 24-cv-08633 (S.D.N.Y.), the Hasbro class action lawsuit charges Hasbro as well as certain of Hasbro’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hasbro class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-hasbro-inc-class-action-lawsuit-has.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Hasbro operates as a toy and game company.

The Hasbro class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period misrepresented the quality of inventory and the appropriateness of the levels of inventories carried by Hasbro and its retailers compared to customer demand. In truth, the Hasbro class action alleges that Hasbro had a significant buildup of inventory that it was struggling to manage and which far exceeded customer demand.

The Hasbro class action lawsuit alleges that on January 26, 2023, Hasbro previewed its fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2022 and admitted that revenue would contract by 17% year-over-year. To combat weakening sales, Hasbro announced it would be laying off 15% of its global work force, and at the same time disclosed the immediate departure of its COO, defendant Eric Nyman, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Hasbro common stock fell by more than 8%, according to the Hasbro class action lawsuit.

Then, on October 26, 2023, the Hasbro class action lawsuit further alleges that in announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Hasbro revealed an 18% decline in Consumer Product revenues year-over-year, along with a significant reduction in guidance for the remainder of the year. In the attendant earnings call, Hasbro’s CEO, defendant Gina Goetter, further revealed that Hasbro was forecasting “$50-ish million of one-time cost” that was to be spent on “mov[ing] through inventory at the retailer level, extra marketing to move through the inventory, [and] extra obsolescence cost” in its Consumer Products segment, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Hasbro common stock fell by an additional 11.7%, according to the Hasbro class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Hasbro common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hasbro class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Hasbro class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Hasbro class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Hasbro class action lawsuit.

