$HAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Mergers of MKFG, CYTH, BRKH and CFB

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG ), relating to its proposed merger with Nano Dimension Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Markforged stockholders will be entitled to receive $5.00 in cash per share of Markforged they own.



The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 5, 2024.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH ), relating to its proposed merger with Rafael Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Cyclo common stock will automatically be converted into the right to receive shares of Rafael common stock.



BurTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRKH ), relating to the proposed merger with Blaize, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shares of BurTech Acquisition will be exchanged for shares of Blaize.



The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 10, 2024.

Crossfirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB ), relating to its proposed merger with First Busey Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Crossfirst common stock will automatically be converted into the right to receive 0.6675 shares of Busey common stock.



The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 20, 2024.

