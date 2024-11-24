CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCEMENT: If You Have Suffered Losses in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) resulting from allegations that Customers Bancorp may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So what: If you purchased Customers Bancorp securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28067 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

What is this about: On August 8, 2024, during market hours, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors issued an announcement entitled “Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Customers Bancorp, Inc. and Customers Bank.” Attached to the announcement was a written agreement between the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Customers Bancorp, Inc., and Customers Bank. The agreement stated “the most recent examinations and inspection of [Customers Bancorp and Customers Bank] conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia [. . .] identified significant deficiencies related to the Bank’s risk management practices and compliance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations relating to anti-money laundering (“AML”), including the Bank Secrecy Act [. . .], including the rules and regulations issued thereunder by the U.S. Department of the Treasury [. . .], and the AML requirements of Regulation H of the Board of Governors [of the Federal Reserve System] [. . .]; and the regulations issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States Department of the Treasury[.]”

On this news, Customers Bancorp’s stock fell $7.22 per share, or 13.3%, to close at $47.01 per share on August 8, 2024.

