Quanterix Corporation Announcement: If You Have Suffered Losses in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) resulting from allegations that Quanterix may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Quanterix securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 12, 2024, after market hours, Quanterix filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC. In this current report, the Company announced that on “November 11, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Company’s management and after discussion with the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”), concluded that the Company’s previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 and for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2023, and its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarterly and year-to-date (as applicable) periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024 (collectively, the “Non-Reliance Periods”), should no longer be relied upon.”

On this news, Quanterix’s stock price fell $2.77 per share, or 18.3%, to close at $12.40 per share on November 13, 2024.

