Cassava Sciences to Hold Corporate Update on November 25th

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a novel treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 25th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Event Details: Date: Monday, November 25th Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://lifescievents.com/event/cassava/

A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company Presentations page of the Cassava Sciences website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Simufilam is an investigational oral, small molecule drug candidate currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule that targets the filamin A protein. Cassava Sciences owns exclusive, worldwide rights to its investigational product candidates and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Investors

Sandya von der Weid

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Media

media@cassavasciences.com