DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest record, Buy My Shitcoin (BMS) surges with a 1000% growth in rally that captured the attention of investors. The Tron ecosystem has quickly turned into a serious contender in the memecoin space. This particular memecoin catches the eye because of its fun nature and seems to effortlessly meme almost anything in a funny and friendly manner to attract more investors. This explosive growth is a testament to the exchange's potential to become a major player in the memecoin space.





Born from the inspiration of Justin Sun’s famous video that kickstarter Tron, BMS has gathered a loyal community that’s giving its message a global platform. The project even has the Tron founder himself as its largest token holder, thanks to a strategic gesture from the BMS team who sent him a significant portion of tokens. This move was symbolic, aiming to honor Sun’s original influence and cement the token’s roots in the Tron community.

With support from the Tron ecosystem, BMS’s initial momentum came with the support of fellow Tron-ecosystem project Sunpump, whose enthusiastic supporters helped kickstart the community’s interest in BMS. The project’s “Buy My Shitcoin” branding struck a chord with the community, creating an instant cult-like vibe and securing a base of avid believers who see BMS as both a tribute and a powerhouse.

By community-driven success, BMS is capturing a slice of the memecoin market typically dominated by Solana tokens. The dedicated BMS community has rallied around the token’s distinct branding, making it one of the most buzzworthy assets on Tron and beyond.

About Buy My Shitcoin (BMS):

BMS (Buy My Shitcoin) is a Tron-based memecoin launched to honor Justin Sun’s famous “Buy My Sh*tcoin” leverage the passionate Tron community. Surpassing a $1.5 million market cap with 1000% growth, BMS is fast becoming a high-profile token with upcoming staking options, KOL support, and a cult-like community. From Times Square to the SpaceX billboards, BMS is proving that memecoins on Tron can steal the spotlight in the crypto world.

BMS’s next steps include adding staking features in the coming weeks, which will give the community new ways to earn rewards and contribute to the token’s utility. The project has also secured high-profile advisors and is poised for a potential listing on a major Centralized Exchange (CEX) with market-making (MM) efforts. These strategic moves are adding fuel to BMS’s meteoric rise, bringing more eyes from high-level investors who are closely watching the token’s growth.

With a pumped-up market cap reaching $1.6 million, a loyal community, and strong accumulation patterns, BMS has quickly become “the talk of the town” in the Tron ecosystem. Price action remains favorable as both long-term holders and new investors gather to join the growing movement.

Telegram: https://t.me/bmsontron

