CASS Training Course: Managing Client Money and Assets - Investigate the Application of the FCA CASS R ules (ONLINE EVENT: December 2, 2024)

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CASS - Managing Client Money and Assets" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This very practical 1 day course conducted by an expert with over 30 years of experience within the sector, will provide a thorough overview of the CASS regulation and CASS rules, their scope and requirements, and prepare participants to effectively comply with them.
The subject of Client Money and Client Assets remains high on the FCA's agenda, actions against firms continue to be taken by the FCA. Most notably the £126 million fine of a US bank London branch for failure to segregate client and company cash. Fines and their reputational damage aside, the new rules post significant commercial and operational challenges.
You will learn about the principles of clients' money and asset protection, how to segregate and hold funds and keep records. You will also learn about the CASS reporting requirements and how to set up all the processes and operations to stay compliant.
What will you learn
By the end of this course you will learn about:
- Recognise the FCA's concerns regarding Client Assets Protection
- Understand your firm's responsibilities when handling Client Money Protection
- Assess the practical implications of your firm's Client Asset Protection responsibilities
- Consider the effectiveness of your current processes in the light of the enhanced CASS regulation
- Identify the work required to comply with the CASS regulation
- Investigate the application of the FCA CASS rules, drawing on lessons learned and good industry practice
Who Should Attend:
The course is suitable for investment management companies, banks and firms providing supporting services and in particular professionals from the following departments:
- Compliance
- Audit
- Operations
- Product Development
- Risk Management
- Accounts and Finance
- Legal
- Client Services
- IT
Key Topics Covered:
- The background to client money protection
- CASS rules, scope and significance
- Defining client money and assets
- Defining CASS firm
- CASS Resolution Pack
- Common issues with managing clients money and assets
- Record keeping and reporting requirements
- Reconciliation requirements
- Governance process
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rub8bz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.