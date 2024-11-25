Alternative Investment Fund Manager Directive (AIFMD) Course: Explore the AIF Industry, Core Components of an AIF Structure, Distribution and Passport Requirements (ONLINE EVENT: March 14, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIFMD" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AIFMD was introduced as part of a wider regulatory effort undertaken by G20 nations following the global market downturn of 2008. The scope of the AIFMD is broad and, with a few exceptions, covers the management, administration and marketing of alternative investment funds ("AIFs"). Its focus is on regulating the Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") rather than the AIF.
An AIF is a 'collective investment undertaking' that is not subject to the UCITS regime, and includes hedge funds, private equity funds, retail investment funds, investment companies and real estate funds, among others. The AIFMD establishes an EU-wide harmonised framework for monitoring and supervising risks posed by AIFMs and the AIFs they manage, and for strengthening the internal market in alternative funds.
What will you learn
By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:
- The key characteristics of AIFs, their structure and objectives
- The impact of AIFMD on Operators of AIF's and MiFID Firms
- Depositary's liability
- Marketing opportunities with cross-border passport
- Challenges for Non-EU AIF's
- Reporting requirements
- Why there's the perceived need for the AIFMD
- The AIFMD regulation
- AIFM distribution and passporting requirements
- What's coming next
Who Should Attend:
The course is relevant for Managers and Team Members from Asset and Fund Management, Investment Banking, Hedge Funds and Institutional Investors with the following background:
- Funds Management
- Investment Management
- Fund Administration
- Portfolio Management
- Structuring
- Risk Management
- Lawyers
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction to EU AIFMD legislation
- FCA level 2 impact
- Asset classes for AIF's
- AIF structures
- Concept of the AIFM (the Operator) and the portfolio manager (Investment Manager)
- Subsistence requirement
- Depositary liability - impact on cost to AIFs
- The UK regulatory reporting
- Impact on regulatory capital for AIFM / portfolio manager
- Non-EU domiciled funds -v- EU domiciled funds
- Timetable for EU distribution passport
- What should we expect in the future
