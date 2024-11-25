Artificial Organs Market is Expected to Develop at a Stellar 7.68% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the artificial organs market size will attain a value of USD 86.46 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.68% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Surging demand for organ transplants owing to the high incidence of chronic diseases and shortage of organ donors are slated to drive artificial organs market growth. Advancements in medical technologies and use of 3D printing technologies are expected to create new opportunities for artificial organs companies.

Artificial Organs Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 47.83 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 86.46 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Material Type, Technology, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights High demand for organ transplants Key Market Opportunities Use of 3D bioprinting technology and bioengineered tissues Key Market Drivers Shortage of donors and advancements in medical technologies

Low Costs of Mechanical Technology Make it the Dominant Segment for Artificial organs Companies

High reliability, low risk of failure, and affordable nature are the top benefits of mechanical artificial organs allowing them to dominate the global artificial organs industry. Moreover, the high availability of better reimbursement policies for mechanical artificial organs and faster approvals from regulatory bodies are expected to create new opportunities for artificial organ companies targeting this segment going forward.

High Emphasis on Improving Quality of Life for Trauma Patients is Boosting Demand for Artificial Bionics

Artificial bionics are bionic devices that not only recreate the physical structure of an organ but also enhance the sensitivity of organs. These devices are being used extensively for trauma patients faced with severe disability issues as the incidence of accidents and trauma cases rises globally. High demand for cochlear implants, vision, exoskeleton, limb, and brain bionics are slated to bolster the global artificial organs market outlook via this segment.

High Number of Surgical Transplant Procedures Help North America Lead Sales of Artificial Organs

The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure, growing geriatric population, and high availability of favorable reimbursement are key factors helping the dominance of North America. Surging investments in medical R&D are also expected to create new opportunities for artificial organ providers. The United States and Canada are estimated to lead revenue generation and help North America hold a prominent artificial organs market share.

Artificial Organs Market Insights:

Drivers

Growing demand for organ transplants

High incidence of chronic diseases resulting in organ failure

Advancements in medical technologies





Restraints

High costs of prosthetics and surgeries

Risk of rejection among certain patients

Post-operation complications and risk of infections





Prominent Players in Artificial Organs Market

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Cochlear Limited

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Berlin Heart GmbH

SynCardia Systems LLC

CARMAT

BiVACOR Inc.

AWAK Technologies

Wearable Artificial Organs, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

ALung Technologies, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

Johnson & Johnson

TransMedics, Inc

Abott





Key Questions Answered in Artificial Organs Market Report

Who are the top companies in the artificial organs industry?

Why are sales of artificial organs rising rapidly?

Which is the largest regional market as per this artificial organ market forecast?

What are the key restraints for artificial organ companies?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (high demand for organ transplants, advancements in medical technologies), restraints (risk of failure and rejection, high costs of prosthetics and surgeries), and opportunities (use of 3D bioprinting technologies and bioengineered tissues) influencing the growth of artificial organs market.

Market Penetration : All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches. Product Development/Innovation : Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the artificial organs market.

: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the artificial organs market. Market Development : Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow. Market Diversification : Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.





