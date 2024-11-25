Europe $17.85 Bn IoT in Agriculture Markets, 2023-2024 & 2033: Agricultural Drones, Autonomous Systems and Agricultural Robots Impacts

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe IoT in Agriculture Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe IoT in agriculture market was valued at $5.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $17.85 billion by 2033

Adopting IoT technologies gives farmers and agribusinesses access to a variety of real-time data from sensors tracking weather, crop health, soil moisture, and other important variables. With the use of sophisticated analytics, this data is used to support precision farming, which lowers expenses and the environmental effect of pesticide, fertilizer, and water application while increasing quality and yield.



Additionally, IoT technology helps to solve manpower shortages and increase output levels by automating a variety of agricultural processes, from planting to harvesting. By encouraging smarter, more efficient practices, the integration of IoT in agriculture not only improves sustainability and efficiency but also increases food security by fostering, more adaptive agricultural systems that can respond to changing climatic conditions and the increasing global demand for food.







The agriculture IoT market in Europe is expanding quickly as a result of farmers and agribusinesses using technology more and more to improve efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The Internet of Things, or IoT, is the use of networked sensors and devices to gather and process data in real-time, facilitating improved agricultural practice decision-making.



IoT solutions are increasingly indispensable in Europe, where agricultural production is critical to both food security and economic stability. Precision farming is made possible by these technologies, which provide farmers the ability to track weather patterns, crop health, and soil moisture levels. Farmers may improve crop output and quality while cutting expenses and lessening their impact on the environment by applying water, fertilizer, and pesticides more precisely.



The adoption of IoT technologies is further fueled by the European Union's emphasis on climate change adaption and sustainable farming practices. The integration of cutting-edge technologies in farming is supported by a number of initiatives and financing programs, which serve to address issues including resource management and labor shortages.



The desire for locally sourced and sustainable food is rising, which means that Europe's IoT for agriculture market is expected to grow significantly. The future of farming in the area is greatly influenced by IoT technology, which is developing smarter, more responsive agricultural systems.



How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of components available for deployment and their potential in Europe region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the IoT in agriculture market by application on the basis of application (precision crop farming, livestock monitoring and management, indoor farming, aquaculture, and others) and product on the basis of component (hardware and software).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe IoT in agriculture market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and contracts to strengthen their position in the IoT in agriculture market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe IoT in agriculture market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major IoT in agriculture, offering companies providing IoT in agriculture for the purpose. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the IoT in agriculture market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

CNH Industrial N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Heliospectra AB

Signify Holding

AKVA Group ASA

AGRIVI

Climate LLC

Connecterra B.V.

OSRAM GmbH

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Agricultural Drones

1.1.3 Autonomous Systems and Agricultural Robots

1.1.4 Blockchain for Traceability

1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Number of Patents)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Agricultural Efficiency and Productivity

1.5.1.2 Advancements in Agricultural Technologies

1.5.1.3 Rise in Adoption of Precision Farming

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Lack of Trained Personnel

1.5.2.2 High Initial Investment Costs

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Integration of IoT in Robotics

1.5.3.2 Livestock Monitoring and Management



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 France

2.3.7 Application

2.3.8 Product

2.3.9 Germany

2.3.10 Application

2.3.11 Product

2.3.12 U.K.

2.3.13 Application

2.3.14 Product

2.3.15 Spain

2.3.16 Application

2.3.17 Product

2.3.18 Italy

2.3.19 Application

2.3.20 Product

2.3.21 Netherlands

2.3.22 Application

2.3.23 Product

2.3.24 Denmark

2.3.25 Application

2.3.26 Product

2.3.27 Rest-of-Europe

2.3.28 Application

2.3.29 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.6 Analyst View

3.2.7 Market Share



