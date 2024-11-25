Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 25 November 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 November 2024
Effective from 27 November 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 November 2024 to 27 February 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030393319, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 November 2024: 3.6350% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
