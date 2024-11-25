U.S. Office Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Coverage of Leading and Emerging Market Players

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Office Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Seating, Modular Systems, Desk & Tables), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. office furniture market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.
Various factors, such as rising disposable incomes, the real estate industry's growth, the growth of businesses, and consumer demand for luxury & premium furnishings, are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing hybrid working culture and the expansion of ed-tech platforms are driving industry growth. Work-from-home (WFH) has become the norm and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, driving the need for comfortable home office furniture.
U.S. Office Furniture Market Report Highlights
- The seating product segment accounted for the largest share in 2024 and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period
- The recent rise in home offices as a result of an increase in remote work has boosted product demand in the region
- With individuals spending more than 8-10 hours a day at work, adequate seating has become increasingly important, hence the rise in ergonomic chair demand recorded in the U.S.
- The online distribution channel segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030. Furniture e-commerce has accelerated as a result of the pandemic
- Due to convenience, younger consumers, such as millennials, are more willing to buy products online, even if they can't see and feel the products beforehand. Yardbird, BenchMade Modern, Burrow, Article, and Joybird are a few of the new direct-to-consumer furniture brands
The leading players in the U.S. Office Furniture market include:
- Herman Miller
- HNI
- Steelcase
- Haworth
- 9to5 Seating
- Ashley Furniture Industries
- Global Furniture Group
- Teknion
- Okamura
- Interior Systems
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Product Outlook
2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook
2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. U.S. Office Furniture Market Variables and Trends
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools
3.6. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. U.S. Office Furniture Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions
4.4. Consumer Service Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. U.S. Office Furniture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Office Furniture Market, By Product: Key Takeaways
5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3.1. Seating
5.3.2. Modular Systems
5.3.3. Desks & Tables
5.3.4. Others
Chapter 6. U.S. Office Furniture Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Office Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways
6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3.1. Offline
6.3.2. Online
Chapter 7. U.S. Office Furniture Market: Competitive Analysis
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Participant's Overview
7.4. Financial Performance
7.5. Product Benchmarking
7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)
7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024
7.8. Strategy Mapping
7.9. Company Profiles
