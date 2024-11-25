U.S. Office Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Coverage of Leading and Emerging Market Players

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Office Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Seating, Modular Systems, Desk & Tables), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. office furniture market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

Various factors, such as rising disposable incomes, the real estate industry's growth, the growth of businesses, and consumer demand for luxury & premium furnishings, are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing hybrid working culture and the expansion of ed-tech platforms are driving industry growth. Work-from-home (WFH) has become the norm and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, driving the need for comfortable home office furniture.







U.S. Office Furniture Market Report Highlights

The seating product segment accounted for the largest share in 2024 and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period

The recent rise in home offices as a result of an increase in remote work has boosted product demand in the region

With individuals spending more than 8-10 hours a day at work, adequate seating has become increasingly important, hence the rise in ergonomic chair demand recorded in the U.S.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030. Furniture e-commerce has accelerated as a result of the pandemic

Due to convenience, younger consumers, such as millennials, are more willing to buy products online, even if they can't see and feel the products beforehand. Yardbird, BenchMade Modern, Burrow, Article, and Joybird are a few of the new direct-to-consumer furniture brands

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

The leading players in the U.S. Office Furniture market include:

Herman Miller

HNI

Steelcase

Haworth

9to5 Seating

Ashley Furniture Industries

Global Furniture Group

Teknion

Okamura

Interior Systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Office Furniture Market Variables and Trends

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.6. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. U.S. Office Furniture Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Service Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Office Furniture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Office Furniture Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Seating

5.3.2. Modular Systems

5.3.3. Desks & Tables

5.3.4. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Office Furniture Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Office Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Offline

6.3.2. Online



Chapter 7. U.S. Office Furniture Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.9. Company Profiles

Herman Miller

HNI

Steelcase

Haworth

9to5 Seating

Ashley Furniture Industries

Global Furniture Group

Teknion

Okamura

Interior Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9djwvc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment