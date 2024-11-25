Global Air Filters Market Overview 2024-2030: Competing Technologies, such as Electrostatic Precipitators & UV Air Filters, Eating into Market for Conventional Filters

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Filters - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Air Filters is estimated at US$17.3 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to post a CAGR of 7.2% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$26.2 billion by 2030.

The demand for Air Filters is likely to exhibit rapid growth over the analysis period, which can be attributed to several factors, including stringent regulations pertaining to maintaining proper air quality, growing incidence of airborne diseases, such as asthma and maintenance of ambient indoor air quality. Industrialization in developing regions and widespread usage in the commercial sector are further propelling the demand for Air Filters, with demand from the residential sector also playing a significant role.





Although Air Filters are critical components for maintaining a healthy environment, there are certain factors that are limiting wider market growth for them. These comprise hefty initial investment, high post installation maintenance costs, technological developments making already deployed filters obsolete fast, deterring further replacement, competing technologies, such as electrostatic precipitators & UV air filters, eating into market for conventional filters and lack of consumer awareness.



The demand for Air Filters has been witnessing rapid growth in the developing regions of the world, such as Asia-Pacific. In fact, Asia-Pacific has overtaken North America to emerge as the largest, as also the fastest growing, global Air Filters market. An increase in industrialization and the need for clean air and water in this region are propelling the demand for purification technologies, such as Air Filters. China leads Asia-Pacific in terms of demand for these components, followed by India and Japan. Commercial construction activity in Asia-Pacific and South America is another factor spurring demand for Air Filters, which are widely used in these establishments.



Air Filters Product Type Market Analysis



The major types of Air Filters utilized include Cartridge Filters, Dust Collectors, HEPA Filters, Baghouse Filters and Other Types, such as Mist Filters. Among these, while the market for Dust Collectors is the largest, the demand for HEPA Filters would maintain the fastest growth. These filters are highly efficient in removing pollen, smoke, dust and other airborne pollutants to the extent of 99.97%, making them indispensable components of various application areas.



Air Filters End-Use Sector Market Analysis



Residential, Commercial and Industrial are the three end-use areas where Air Filters are extensively used, with the Commercial sector leading the market. This sector covers a huge number of spaces, including office complexes, schools, colleges, shopping malls, theaters, hospitals and amusement & theme parks, to name a few. Owing to the large number of people either visiting or working at these places, there is a heavy demand for maintaining clean and unpolluted air, for which Air Filters are needed. A majority of these locations make use of HEPA Filters, though other types may also be utilized based on requirements.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 245 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Influencers and Restraints

Influencers

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Maintaining Proper Air Quality Driving Air Filters Market

Growing Incidence of Airborne Diseases, such as Asthma, Propelling Demand for Air Filters

Maintenance of Ambient Indoor Air Quality Gaining Precedence

Commercial Sector Largest End-Use Sector, though Residential Sector Creating New

Growth Opportunities

Industrialization in Developing Regions Spurring Demand for Air Filters

Restraints

Hefty Initial Investment

High Post Installation Maintenance Costs

Technological Developments Make Already Deployed Filters Obsolete Fast, Deterring Further Replacement

Competing Technologies, such as Electrostatic Precipitators & UV Air Filters, Eating into Market for Conventional Filters

Lack of Consumer Awareness

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 10+

Air Filters Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

Air Filters Market by Type

Baghouse Filters

Cartridge Filters

Dust Collectors

HEPA Filters

Other Air Filters (Primarily Including Mist Filters)

Air Filters Market by End-Use Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

