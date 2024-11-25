Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: Trends, Innovations and Competitive Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 9.10%.



The rapid evolution of human iPSC technology since 2007 led to an exciting new age for the fields of disease modeling, drug discovery, stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. However, there are certain challenges associated with the use of iPSCs, including issues with clonal selection, in vitro culture, adaptability, and/or cell multiplication. Thus, even though the field of iPSCs has come a long way, there are still many issues that need to be seriously addressed to transform hope to reality regarding the effective clinical application of these cells in regenerative medicine.





Report Scope



This report summarizes the single-use technologies market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players. It provides a comprehensive market breakdown with in-depth information regarding each segment. The overview section of the report describes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, challenges and opportunities for the market. It provides information on emerging technologies and developments in the industry. It analyzes critical market players' financials, product portfolios and recent activities.



The report analyzes and makes projections for each market and its applications, along with forecasts for the next five years. The report also features profiles of leading companies in the biopharmaceutical single-use technologies industry, including Sartorius AG, Danaher Corp, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Data for market estimates have been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historical years, 2023 as the base year and forecast through 2029.



The report includes:

220 data tables and 59 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for single-use technologies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by technology, single-use component, application, end user, and region/country

A look at recent technical advances in different sole-use technologies and bioreactors and the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of region- and industry-specific macroeconomic variables

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Patent activity and key patent grants/publications, along with an analysis of the impact of new developments in sole-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of market leaders, including: Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG and Merck KGaA.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) Generation

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Increasing Investment in Biotechnology Industry Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines Increasing Investments for Drug Research and Development Demand for Effective Drug Discovery and Development Process Minimizing Animal Testing

Market Restraints High Development Costs and Lack of Skilled Workforce Challenges Associated with iPSC-based Disease Modeling, Cell Therapy and Drug Discovery

Market Opportunities Technological Advances Growth in iPSC Banking



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Advances in the iPSC Research

Reprogramming Technologies

Gene Editing Technologies

3D Organoids

Regenerative Medicine

Evolution and Current Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in iPSC Research

Chapter 5 Clinical Trial Analysis

Chapter 6 Patent Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells -- Market Analysis, by Reprogramming Method

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Generation Method

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Application Academic Research Pharmaco-toxicological Screening Drug Discovery and Development Disease Modeling Tissue Engineering Cell Therapy Global Market

Regional Markets for iPSCs, by Application

iPSC-derived Tissue Cell Market, by Type Cardiomyocytes Neurons Endothelial Cells Hepatocytes Other Cells

iPSC-derived Tissue Cell Market, by Species

iPSC-derived Tissue Cell Market, by Application

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Product Function

Regional Markets for iPSCs, by Product Function

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by End Use

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types

Major Players

Global Market

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape -- Overview

Strategic Analysis

Agreements

Collaborations & Strategic Alliances

Partnerships

New Product Development and Launches

Expansions and Acquisitions

Fund Raising

Approval and Clinical Trials

Others

Major Companies in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market, by Type of Offerings

Company Profiles

ATCC

Axol Bioscience

Bio-Techne

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics

Lonza

Merck

Ncardia

Qiagen

Reprocell Inc.

Stemcell Technologies

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqxgg4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment