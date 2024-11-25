Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: Trends, Innovations and Competitive Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 9.10%.
The rapid evolution of human iPSC technology since 2007 led to an exciting new age for the fields of disease modeling, drug discovery, stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. However, there are certain challenges associated with the use of iPSCs, including issues with clonal selection, in vitro culture, adaptability, and/or cell multiplication. Thus, even though the field of iPSCs has come a long way, there are still many issues that need to be seriously addressed to transform hope to reality regarding the effective clinical application of these cells in regenerative medicine.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|152
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$5.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) Generation
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Investment in Biotechnology Industry
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines
- Increasing Investments for Drug Research and Development
- Demand for Effective Drug Discovery and Development Process
- Minimizing Animal Testing
- Market Restraints
- High Development Costs and Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Challenges Associated with iPSC-based Disease Modeling, Cell Therapy and Drug Discovery
- Market Opportunities
- Technological Advances
- Growth in iPSC Banking
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Advances in the iPSC Research
- Reprogramming Technologies
- Gene Editing Technologies
- 3D Organoids
- Regenerative Medicine
- Evolution and Current Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in iPSC Research
Chapter 5 Clinical Trial Analysis
Chapter 6 Patent Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells -- Market Analysis, by Reprogramming Method
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Generation Method
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Application
- Academic Research
- Pharmaco-toxicological Screening
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Disease Modeling
- Tissue Engineering
- Cell Therapy
- Global Market
- Regional Markets for iPSCs, by Application
- iPSC-derived Tissue Cell Market, by Type
- Cardiomyocytes
- Neurons
- Endothelial Cells
- Hepatocytes
- Other Cells
- iPSC-derived Tissue Cell Market, by Species
- iPSC-derived Tissue Cell Market, by Application
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Product Function
- Regional Markets for iPSCs, by Product Function
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by End Use
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types
- Major Players
- Global Market
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Landscape -- Overview
- Strategic Analysis
- Agreements
- Collaborations & Strategic Alliances
- Partnerships
- New Product Development and Launches
- Expansions and Acquisitions
- Fund Raising
- Approval and Clinical Trials
- Others
- Major Companies in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market, by Type of Offerings
Company Profiles
- ATCC
- Axol Bioscience
- Bio-Techne
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics
- Lonza
- Merck
- Ncardia
- Qiagen
- Reprocell Inc.
- Stemcell Technologies
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
