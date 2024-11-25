Web3 Innovation: KOLZ Users Thrive with AI-Powered Influencer Replicas

Singapore , Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the crypto bull market heating up, traders leveraging KOLZ's AI-powered replicas of top influencers are reporting remarkable gains.

KOLZ, a pioneering Web3 platform powered by Sensay’s advanced AI technology, offers users real-time access to AI replicas of top crypto influencers like Ansem, Lucky, and Vass, transforming how traders navigate volatile markets.

One early adopter, known as "RWZ118," shared their success story:



"With the bull market approaching, I was looking for profitable trading opportunities. After consulting Mando’s AI replica on KOLZ, I realized a gain of $10,000."

This revolutionary platform provides more than just trading tips—it fosters personalized connections with AI personas, each designed to mirror the unique expertise and style of the influencer it represents.

For example, after discussing market trends with Ansem's AI replica, a trader adjusted their strategy for better results. Another user spent over an hour engaging with 1Minute’s replica on non-crypto topics, showcasing the platform’s versatility and appeal beyond financial advice.

"AI is revolutionizing the trading and investing landscape," said Dan Thomson, CEO of Sensay and KOLZ Advisor. "KOLZ AI replicas empower users with real-time access to tailored strategies while maintaining each influencer's authentic voice. The success stories we’re hearing are just the beginning of what this technology can achieve."

Building Momentum Ahead of the IDO

As excitement builds in the crypto market, KOLZ is establishing itself as a must-have tool for both novice and seasoned traders. The platform’s IDO launch on Poolz is scheduled for November 27, 2024, following a series of pre-sale rounds that sold out within minutes, raising over $200,000—a testament to the robust interest in KOLZ’s innovative approach to Web3 engagement.

About KOLZ

KOLZ is a cutting-edge Web3 platform that uses advanced AI technology to connect users with AI replicas of top crypto influencers. By delivering 24/7 access to personalized insights, strategies, and meaningful conversations, KOLZ empowers traders and fosters a vibrant community centered on shared knowledge and growth.

For more information, visit: https://linktr.ee/kolzchat



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities