Diaper Cream Market to hit USD 2.8 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Diaper Cream Market size was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2032. A key driver behind this growth is the increasing global infant population, particularly in developing regions.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11789

As birth rates rise, particularly in areas such as APAC and Africa, the need for diaper-based products has increased. Parents are becoming more aware of the need to prevent diaper rash and maintain their infants' skin health, fueling the use of these creams. This growing emphasis on baby hygiene has made diaper creams an essential part of infant care.

Healthcare professionals often recommend diaper creams for protecting babies’ skin, and awareness campaigns further boost their usage. Additionally, the expanding elderly population, along with the rise in adult incontinence cases, also contributes to the growing demand for diaper creams, as they help protect sensitive skin from irritation due to prolonged diaper use.

The diaper cream market is segmented by product type into organic and conventional diaper creams. The conventional segment leads the market, generating around USD 1.06 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. These products have established a strong foothold, with many consumers showing a preference for trusted, familiar brands in baby care and household products.

In terms of distribution channels, the diaper cream market is divided into online and offline segments. The offline segment dominates, holding around 77.6% of the market share in 2023, and is expected to continue growing at a 5.3% CAGR through 2032. Physical retail outlets such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and specialty stores offer immediate availability, allowing consumers to assess products before purchasing. Shoppers often prefer in-store shopping for baby care items like diaper creams to ensure authenticity and receive recommendations from store personnel.

North America diaper cream market accounted for around 33.6% of the market share in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Factors contributing to this growth include high consumer awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong purchasing power. The region's well-established retail networks, both online and offline, ensure easy access to a wide range of baby care products. Additionally, the increasing demand for premium and organic products, driven by health-conscious consumers, coupled with the growing elderly population dealing with incontinence, further strengthens the market in this region.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/11789

Major players in diaper cream market include Babo Botanicals, Beiersdorf, Chicco, Church & Dwight, Clorox, Himalaya Wellness, Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon, Sebapharma, Summer Laboratories, The Himalaya Drug Company, The Honest Company, Tubby Todd, Unilever, and Weleda among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technological overview

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Rising infant population and increasing birth rates

3.7.1.2 Increasing awareness of infant hygiene

3.7.1.3 Growth in adult incontinence and geriatric population

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Potential side effects of chemical-based creams

3.7.2.2 High competition from alternatives

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse more child safety industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/child-safety/84

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.