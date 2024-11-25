Plum CRO Jason Putnam Wins 2024 Inspiring Leaders Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum announced today that Chief Revenue Officer Jason Putnam has won the 2024 Inspiring Leaders Award from the Inspiring Workplaces Group. The Inspiring Leaders awards recognize individuals like Putnam who go above and beyond to influence and impact their organization and teams.

In determining this year’s winners, the program looked for those who exhibit people-first traits and behaviors, including courage, humanity, communication and the ability to unleash potential. Cited by the Plum team for his selflessness and authenticity, Putnam’s multifaceted leadership style focuses on cultivating trust and transparency. At the same time, his innate talent for Embracing Diversity, as identified by Plum’s Discovery Survey, helps Putnam foster an inclusive environment where all team members feel empowered to contribute.

Having spent his career successfully scaling businesses, Putnam joined Plum in 2021, responsible for driving growth and revenue. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager – Enterprise Business Unit at Pandologic, through its acquisition by Veritone and as Chief Revenue Officer at BountyJobs, recently acquired by Recruiter.com. A dynamic personality and industry expert, Putnam’s previous award wins include the Globee® for Executive of the Year and a Silver Stevie® Award for National Sales Executive of the Year.

“Inspiring leaders are the driving force behind cultures that uplift, support and empower everyone, creating workplaces where people feel valued and motivated,” said Matt Manners, CEO and founder of the Inspiring Workplaces Group. “These awards celebrate those exceptional leaders who make a tangible, positive impact, setting a standard of empathy, integrity and vision that resonates throughout their teams. They are the catalysts for change, sparking innovation, engagement, a sense of belonging and proving that leadership is about elevating others as much as oneself.”

Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor commented, “Jason is a tremendous leader, someone who takes the time to genuinely connect with everyone he meets. He uses this superpower to ensure the Plum team feels valued and heard, helping us nurture a culture of respect and inclusion. He is truly inspiring, and this honor is well-deserved.”

To see a complete list of this year’s Inspiring Leaders, visit https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/inspiringleaders.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group

The Inspiring Workplaces Group is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.

About Plum

Revolutionary workforce solutions provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. Using objective data backed by scientific insights to measure and match human potential to job needs, Plum provides personalized career insights, improves quality of hire and helps create high-performing teams.

With unmatched scalability, the award-winning Plum platform enhances talent decisions across the employee lifecycle, making it possible to understand skills, quantify job fit and analyze organizational culture. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

