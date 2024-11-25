Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming December Conferences

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with cancer and chronic immune-related diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two investor conferences in December 2024.

Presentation Details

Conference: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: December 3, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Conference: Evercore 7th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Jonathan Miller, Ph.D.

Presenter: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: December 4, 2024

Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and cancer. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of IBD and other inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor agonist and antagonist therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated TL1A/DR3 pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor & Media Contact:

Conor Richardson

Vice President of Investor Relations

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com