IN8bio Reports Continued Durable Remissions in Phase 1 Trial of INB-200 in Plenary Oral Presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting

50% of patients who received repeated doses (n=10) remained alive and in remission beyond the expected median overall survival (OS) from standard-of-care Stupp regimen while none of the patients who received a single dose (n=3) achieved this outcome.

Biopsy results confirmed the presence and persistence of gamma-delta T cells along with CD3+ and CD8+ T cells within the brain tumor microenvironment in two patients following treatment with INB-200.

Patients in the multi-dose cohorts demonstrated a trend toward improved peripheral T cell recovery, suggesting potential immune system benefits.

The majority of patients exceeded their expected progression free survival (PFS) based on age and tumor status; five patients remain alive and three patients have returned to their occupations, with one patient remaining progression free at 40.5 months post treatment.



NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, presented results from the fully enrolled Phase 1 trial of INB-200 in a plenary oral presentation at the 29th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology in Houston, TX. The survival data along with histopathology and radiographic data are indicative of positive treatment effects, which highlight the potential of IN8bio’s genetically modified, chemotherapy-resistant gamma-delta T cells as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients with solid tumor cancers such as glioblastoma (GBM).

“As the clinical trial data continues to mature, this novel immuno-cell therapy leveraging gamma-delta T cells is highly feasible with a well-tolerated safety profile and biological evidence of improved immune surveillance in glioblastoma patients,” said Burt Nabors, M.D., Division Director, Neuro-Oncology at the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“This novel treatment leverages the DNA damage induced by chemotherapy combined with genetically engineered gamma-delta T cells and we believe it represents a significant advancement in the treatment of solid tumor cancers such as GBM,” said William Ho, co-founder and CEO of IN8bio. “Glioblastomas are often classified as cold, immune desert tumors due to their limited immune cell infiltration. For the first time, we have confirmed the infiltration of gamma-delta T cells into these tumors through paired tissue biopsies following treatment with INB-200. We are encouraged by the patient follow-up with repeat dose patients demonstrating a 79% increase in median PFS as compared to 6.9 months as reported by the Stupp regimen and an almost 50% increase in median PFS as compared to the 8.3 months in the three patients treated with only a single dose of INB-200 in Cohort 1. The addition of IN8bio’s DeltEx drug resistant immunotherapy (DRI) gamma-delta T cells show the potential for extending PFS in this difficult-to-treat patient population when INB-200 was administered in combination with the current standard-of-care used to treat newly diagnosed GBM patients.”

The Phase 1 trial assessed the safety and preliminary efficacy of the addition of DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells to maintenance therapy with TMZ. The trial assessed the administration of 1x107 cells per dose across three different dosing regimens increasing from a single dose in Cohort 1, three doses in Cohort 2, and six doses in Cohort 3. A total of 13 patients have been enrolled and treated with INB-200, including three patients in Cohort 1, four patients in Cohort 2 and six patients in Cohort 3.

Key findings from the INB-200 Phase 1 trial:

92% of evaluable patients treated with INB-200 for GBM surpassed a median standard-of-care (Stupp regimen) PFS of 6.9 months, with a majority exceeding their expected PFS based on their age and the MGMT status of their tumors.

One patient with an IDH-mutant glioma remains alive and progression free at over 40.5 months; IDH-mutant patients in a recently published clinical trial demonstrated a median PFS of 11.1 months in the control arm and 27.7 months in the experimental arm.

No treatment-related serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities, cytokine release syndrome, infusion reactions, or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome have been reported in any cohort.

The most common treatment emergent adverse events were Grade 1-2 toxicities consisting of white blood cell and platelet count decreases related to standard-of-care TMZ.

Gamma-delta T cells and other immune subsets such as CD3+ and CD8+ T cells were found in relapsed tumor biopsies in two patients after treatment with INB-200, pointing to persistence of DRI gamma-delta T cells.

Gamma-delta T cells were within the normal range post-resection and remained stable with repeated doses (Cohorts 2 and 3), whereas the gamma-delta T cells in Cohort 1 continued to drop after the maintenance cycles with TMZ were initiated. This implies that repeat dosing of gamma-delta T cells may globally benefit the peripheral immune environment.

T cells were low prior to surgery, rose after resection and during the cell collection for the product, were below normal during chemotherapy, and in Cohorts 2 and 3 returned to the normal range following treatment.

Radiographic evaluation pre- and post-treatment included resolution of midline shift in one patient with evidence of changes in enhancement attributed to treatment effect in multiple patients. One subject was found to have a 36% decrease in a lesion attributed to positive treatment effect.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-100, is focused on AML evaluating haplo-matched allogenic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

