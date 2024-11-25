TON Hacker House Bangkok Draws 300+ Global Developers and 70+ Demo Submissions, Highlight the TON Ecosystem at Devcon Thailand, Powered by TONX





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TON Hacker House Bangkok, hosted by TONX, TON Society, and co-hosted by TOX, Yescoin, and MEXC, attracted more than 3,400 registered attendees, bringing together developers, innovators, and industry leaders. The event, which took place on November 14, showcased the strength and growth of the TON ecosystem and fostered collaboration within the Web3 community. The event was supported by over 50 sponsors, partners and more than 300 developers participating in the hackathon, with 70+ demo submissions.

Web3 Leaders Share Visionary Insights on the Future of the TON Ecosystem

The event kicked off with the iconic TONX paper airplane ceremony, led by key figures including Steve Yun, President of TON Foundation; Wego, Co-Founder of TONX; and Paul V., Managing Partner of Pantera Capital. Wego C., Co-Founder of TONX, emphasized, “As Telegram’s user base expands to 950 million users, the TON ecosystem is becoming increasingly vibrant. TONX is committed to supporting the ecosystem’s growth, driving mutual success for all.” Paul V. shared insights on Pantera's strong confidence in TON, while Steve Yun highlighted TON’s potential in the PayFi and DeFi sectors.

Industry leaders gathered to discuss the future of the TON ecosystem, providing insights into upcoming opportunities and challenges for Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. Keynote speakers included Dr. Awesome Doge, Co-Founder of TONX; Ekin Tuna, Co-Founder of TON Society; Weiyi, Tech Lead of TONX API; Pako, Co-Founder of Televerse; John, APAC Lead at Yescoin; Sophia Rusconi, Head of Acceleration at Ton Accelerator; Inal K., Partner at TON Ventures; Diamond, BD Director at SoarFun; Mera, KOL Marketing Manager at MEXC; and Juakho, Head of BD at UMY.





Exploring the Trends of DeFi, Meme, and SocialFi

“Unlocking TON DeFi: Integration, Liquidity, and Cross-Asset Growth” explored the potential of DeFi within the TON ecosystem, featuring speakers like Tim Nugent (Senior DeFi Engineer at GSR), Calvin Chu (Core Builder at Impossible Finance), Oleg (CTO of Tonkeeper), and Halil Mirakhmed (CSO at TOP.co). Moderated by Birchnut , Founder of KTON, the session delved into the future of decentralized finance.

explored the potential of DeFi within the TON ecosystem, featuring speakers like (Senior DeFi Engineer at GSR), (Core Builder at Impossible Finance), (CTO of Tonkeeper), and (CSO at TOP.co). Moderated by , Founder of KTON, the session delved into the future of decentralized finance. “Meme Revolution on TON: Redefining Community & Value” discussed the role of memes in the TON ecosystem, featuring speakers like Tyrelle (CTO Lead at TON CAT), Larry (CTO Lead at Sadmeow), and JH (Founder of Harpoon Web3). Moderated by Pukerainbow , Founder of Pukecast, the discussion explored how memes are shaping community engagement and value.

discussed the role of memes in the TON ecosystem, featuring speakers like (CTO Lead at TON CAT), (CTO Lead at Sadmeow), and (Founder of Harpoon Web3). Moderated by , Founder of Pukecast, the discussion explored how memes are shaping community engagement and value. “Play, Social, Earn: The Synergy of Gaming, Memes, and DeFi Projects on TON” brought together key speakers such as John (APAC Lead at Yescoin), Wego (Co-Founder of TONX), Norbert (Global Growth at Nubit), and Paul Delio (Chief Business Officer at CARV). Moderated by Yy, Listing Head at MEXC, this session focused on the convergence of gaming, social interaction, and decentralized finance.



Unveiling TONX API Product Announcements: TOP 20 Partners and the 2025 Roadmap

TONX API, the leading provider of TON APIs & RPC infrastructure and a comprehensive development platform, has partnered with industry leaders across various sectors. These include Blum, Catizen, CoinGecko, Google Cloud, 98 Wallet, Alibaba Cloud, Deepcoin, All at Once, DuckCoop, WONTON, Yuliverse, Genopets, Yescoin, Tradoor, TonBit, Bitget Wallet, MEXC, Gate Ventures, Gamee, Footprint Analytics, and more.

Weiyi, Tech Lead of TONX API, unveiled its exciting roadmap for 2025, which includes the official launch of TONX API’s new version. This update introduces powerful features such as TONX.js, a JavaScript SDK, and an adapter to streamline development for both new and existing developers.

Key product highlights include:

Noah: A groundbreaking solution designed to ensure reliable transactions during TON blockchain crashes, offering peace of mind for developers and users alike.

A groundbreaking solution designed to ensure reliable transactions during TON blockchain crashes, offering peace of mind for developers and users alike. League: A feature that will provide free and accelerated transactions across the TONX ecosystem, enhancing user efficiency.

A feature that will provide free and accelerated transactions across the TONX ecosystem, enhancing user efficiency. Tontractor: An all-in-one developer tool that empowers creators and builders to easily develop decentralized applications (DApps) within the TON blockchain ecosystem.



These innovations signal an exciting future for the TON ecosystem as TONX API continues to drive the developer experience and support ecosystem growth.

Hackathon Demo: $1.2M Prize Pool and Global Developer Talent

The highlight of the event was the Hackathon Demo, showcasing the most innovative projects from developers worldwide. With a $1.2M prize pool, supported by TONX , TON Society , TON Ventures , SNZ Holding , Summer Ventures , HashKey Global , Footprint Analytics , Nubit , and MEXC Ventures , the Hackathon aimed to encourage groundbreaking Web3 development and technological innovation.

Key judges included Inal K., Partner at TON Ventures; Dr. Awesome Doge, Co-Founder of TONX; Issa; Alven Lin, Partner at Summer Ventures; Pei, CTO of TONX; and Issa, Investment Director at MEXC Ventures.

The hackathon attracted over 300 global developers, with more than 70 demo projects submitted. GameFi projects made up 45.1%, DeFi projects accounted for 39.4%, and SocialFi and Meme projects also represented a significant portion. The final demo featured 20 teams, including All At Once, Televerse, YuliGO, TBook, ForU AI, Monster Kingdom, UTONIC, Titan, Tonco, UStars, Ton.AI, WONTON, Power Network, BAYCMiner, Vanilla Finance, JAMTON, TonBags, Krypton, AEX, and TonOfTrades.

The final winners were:

1st Place: Titan

2nd Place: UTONIC

3rd Place: Televerse

Best Gaming Award: WONTON

Best DeFi Award: Tonco

Best Contributor Award: UStars



About TON Hacker House Bangkok

TON Hacker House Bangkok, hosted by TONX and TON during Devcon, is an event where developers, projects and attendees get to immerse in a day where innovation meets freedom of expression.

TONs of projects will be able to apply for a chance to perform their project demos in front of key industry leaders, tier-1 venture capitals, and thousands of attendees to get the best exposure in Bangkok, Thailand.



About TONX

TONX is the cornerstone that empowers builders to scale applications with Telegram and TON. As the pioneering partner of TON, TONX offers an open platform that connects developers, investors, and users to shape the new economy. Their acclaimed TON Hacker House in 2024 fueled a wave of innovative Web3 projects. TONX API, a key product of TONX, is the driving force behind the 950 million-user Web3 SuperApp ecosystem.

Website | X | Telegram | TONX Event X | TONX Event Telegram

About TON Society

TON Society is a grassroots global movement supporting TON Community with growth systems and events. ​Connecting TON Community to the real world. TON Society is for the revolutionaries actively building a better internet. Connect, Grow, Contribute.

Website | X | Telegram



About TOX

TOX is unlocking DeFi opportunities on the TON ecosystem, serving as a key gateway for both newcomers and experienced traders. Designed for flexibility and ease of use, TOX allows users to access DeFi without the complexity, while providing powerful tools for advanced traders. As the TON ecosystem continues to grow, TOX is poised to become a core platform, driving adoption and making DeFi more accessible to millions.

Built by a team of engineers with experience in projects exceeding $1 billion in TVL and over $45 billion in trading volume, all without any security incidents, TOX is backed by TONX, Shu Tsuwei of HMX, Coral DeFi Capital, and Douro Labs.

X | Telegram

About Yescoin

Yescoin is one of the largest mini-apps on Telegram, committed to educating and guiding hundreds of millions of users into the Web3 world.

X | Telegram

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is dedicated to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Known for its extensive selection of trending tokens, airdrop opportunities, and low fees, MEXC serves over 10 million users across 170+ countries. With a focus on accessibility and efficiency, our advanced trading platform appeals to both new traders and seasoned investors alike. MEXC provides a seamless, secure, and rewarding gateway to the world of digital assets.

Website | X

