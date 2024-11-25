Opioid Addiction Opportunity Assessment 2024 and Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Addiction: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There will be an overall increase in the treated cases of opioid addiction in the eight major markets (8MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, and Canada) across the forecast period. The total treated cases of opioid addiction in the 8MM will increase from 1,598,571 cases to 1,821,677 cases over the forecast period, 59.1% with OUD and 40.9% with OWS.



The Opioid Addiction market across the 8MM was valued at $2 billion in the 2023 baseline year. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%, reaching $2.4 billion by 2033.



The main driver of growth over the forecast period will be the increase in the number of total treated cases in the US, the largest opioid addiction market, across all of the opioid addiction patient segments (mild, moderate, severe, and OWS). The introduction of pipeline agents is another driver of growth within the opioid addiction market. In order of entry, these products will be AphioTx Inc.'s Probenecid, Ananda Scientific's Cannabidiol, Trevena Inc.'s TRV-734, and NLS Pharmaceutics Mazindol CR.



This report covers the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia and Canada) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Opioid Addiction market through 2033.



Report Scope

Overview of opioid addiction, inclusive opioid use disorder (OUD) and opioid withdrawal syndrome (OWS), including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized opioid addiction therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the opioid addiction market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for opioid addiction. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 8MM opioid addiction therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Company Coverage:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis

Indivior

Camurus

US WorldMeds

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals

Molteni Farmaceutici

Hexal

Trevena

Mallinckrodt

Omeros Corp

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Braeburn

Mundipharma

Orexo US

Alkermes

Ananda Scientific

RB Pharmaceuticals

NLS Pharmaceutics

Accord Healthcare

Palisades Therapeutics

AphioTx

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Opioid Addiction: Opioid Use Disorder

3.2. Classification of Opioid Use Disorder

3.3. Overview of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

3.4. Pathophysiology of Opioid Addiction

3.5. Opioid Addiction SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD, Men and Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2023-33

4.2. Age-Specific Trends in 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD, Both Sexes, 2023

4.3. Sex-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD, Ages ?18 Years, 2023

4.4. 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity, Both Sexes, Ages ?18 Years, 2023

4.5. 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD, Men and Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2023-33

4.6. Age-Specific Trends in 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD, Both Sexes, 2023

4.7. Sex-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD, Ages ?18 Years, 2023

4.8. 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity, Both Sexes, Ages ?18 Years, 2023

4.9. 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OWS, Men and Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2023-33

4.10. 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OWS, Men and Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2023-33

4.11. Sources Used to Forecast 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD

4.12. Sources Used to Forecast 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases and 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity

4.13. Sources Used to Forecast 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases and 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OWS

4.14. Sources and Methodology



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm for Opioid Addiction

5.2. Treatment Paradigm

5.3. Timeline of Opioid Addiction Treatment by Strategy

5.4. Current Treatment Options

5.5. Product Profile: Oral Methadone Hydrochloride (Methadose, Methaddict)

5.6. Product Profile: Morphine Sulfate ER (Substitol)

5.7. Product Profile: Naltrexone ER (Vivitrol)

5.8. Product Profile: Oral Naltrexone (Revia)

5.9. Product Profile: Oral Buprenorphine (Subutex)

5.10. Product Profile: Buprenorphine + Naloxone ODT (Zubsolv)

5.11. Product Profile: Oral Buprenorphine + Naloxone (Suboxone)

5.12. Product Profile: Buprenorphine LA (Sublocade)

5.13. Product Profile: Buprenorphine Implant (Probuphine, Sixmo)

5.14. Product Profile: Buprenorphine PR (Buvidal, Brixadi)

5.15. Product Profile: Lucemyra (lofexidine)

5.16. Patient Flow: Opioid Addiction in 2023 Across the 8MM



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in Opioid Addiction

6.2. Non-Opioid with an Opioid-Comparable Efficacy Profile

6.3. Designing Clinical Trials Reflective of Real-World Scenarios

6.4. Greater Awareness and Education of Prescribers

6.5. Improving Compliance Rates Through the Offer of Digital Therapeutics and Additional Behavioral Interventions



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in Opioid Addiction

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in Opioid Addiction



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. Opioid Addiction Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for Opioid Addiction

8.3. Product Profile: Ananda Scientific's Cannabidiol

8.4. Product Profile: NLS Pharmaceutical's Mazindol CR

8.5. Product Profile: AphioTx Inc.'s Probenecid

8.6. Product Profile: Trevena Inc.'s TRV-734

8.7. Opioid Addiction: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. Opioid Addiction Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers

