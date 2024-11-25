Seraph’s Blockchain Gaming Vision Takes Center Stage in Thailand

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off a stellar showcase at Binance Blockchain Week, the Seraph team headed to Thailand, one of Asia’s most crypto-forward countries, to continue its journey at major Web3 events. In November, Thailand hosted key conferences such as Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 (THBW) and Devcon Southeast Asia, offering a stage for Seraph to redefine blockchain gaming and deepen its connection with the Web3 community.

Making waves at Thailand Blockchain Week 2024

Seraph took the spotlight of THBW 2024, one of the region’s most anticipated blockchain events. Positioned prominently in the bustling exhibition hall, the Seraph booth immersed visitors in its dark fantasy world with cosplayers portraying its main characters in stunning detail. Exclusive swag and interactive displays made the booth a highlight for attendees. During the event, Seraph also delivered a gameplay talk, offering an in-depth look into its immersive gaming experience and the blockchain technology driving its ecosystem.

Championing innovation at BNB Chain’s BNB Hack Bangkok and BIA

Building on the excitement of Blockchain Week, Seraph took an active role at BNB Hack Bangkok , launching a challenge and serving as one of the event’s esteemed judges. The challenge attracted bold, innovative ideas from Web3 builders, and Seraph is eager to explore how these concepts can enhance its ecosystem and players’ experiences.

Seraph also strengthened its collaboration with the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA) , participating in insightful discussions and hosting an engaging booth. The team shared the game’s journey with attendees while contributing to panel discussions on how AI is driving evolution across social engagement, consumer behavior, and infrastructure in Web3.

Raving through Thailand Nightopia

Thailand is not only a hub for crypto innovation but also renowned for its vibrant nightlife, and Thailand Nightopia brought these worlds together seamlessly. Hosted by BNB Chain and RaveDAO, with Seraph co-hosting alongside other industry leaders, the event brought together Web3 builders and enthusiasts for a night of electrifying energy.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Baccarat Bangkok, attendees experienced captivating performances by renowned DJs like Popof, Joyhauser, OPPAACHA, and Jiayu. Seraph’s cosplayers added a unique touch of dark fantasy to the atmosphere, making it a truly unforgettable celebration of music, crypto, and creativity.

Wrapping up in style with Thena

Seraph’s Thailand journey concluded at the BNB Chain Takeover: Thailand Edition, where the team connected with key partners like Thena, AIE Labs, Audition+ and Blockus.

During the panel discussion, Walter, Web3 Gaming Lead BD at BNB Chain, explained why projects should choose to build on BNB Chain. He shared that the 'BNB' in 'BNB Chain' stands for 'Build N Build,' reflecting the chain’s core mission to create infrastructure for builders to reach its goal of onboarding the next billion users to Web3. Recognizing the demand for faster transactions and lower gas fees, BNB Chain developed opBNB, its Layer 2 solution built on top of BSC (BNB Smart Chain, its Layer 1). Walter highlighted that opBNB has become one of the most transacted Layer 2s, with top projects like Seraph leveraging its technical advancements. “This is a win not just for BNB Chain but for our projects and consumers, and we remain committed to building and innovating,” he emphasized.

These moments underscored Seraph’s commitment to leveraging partnerships to drive innovation in blockchain gaming.

Continuing the momentum: Seraph’s upcoming journey

After an incredible series of events in Thailand, Seraph is now gearing up for the YGG Play Summit in Manila this November, one of the largest Web3 gaming conferences of the year. The year will then conclude with Seraph’s presence at Taiwan Blockchain Week, marking another milestone in its journey to reshape the future of blockchain gaming.

Stay tuned as Seraph continues to forge new paths and inspire the Web3 community worldwide!

About Seraph

Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game available on PC and mobile. Set in a dark fantasy world, it combines classic loot mechanics with advanced AI features and uniquely incorporates NFTs to verify rare virtual assets. Through this system, players gain the ability to monetize their rewards and engage freely in asset trading, creating a robust, self-sustaining in-game economy.

As the #1 game on the BNB Chain, Seraph has cultivated a strong community of dedicated players, with over 90,000 participants in the latest season. Additionally, Seraph has reached an impressive financial milestone, generating $10 million in game revenue, solidifying its position as a leading force in blockchain gaming.

Website: https://seraph.game/

X: https://x.com/Seraph_global

Telegram: https://t.me/seraph_crypto

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/seraphgame

