HomesToLife Ltd Announces Financial Results for First Six Months of 2024; Company to hold Conference Call to Discuss Results Nov. 26 at 8:30 am ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM) (“HomesToLife” or the “Company”), one of the leading home furniture products retail chains in Singapore, today announced that, for the first six months of 2024 ended June 30, 2024, the Company had net revenue of $1,993,323, a 21 percent decrease compared to net revenue of $2,527,724 for the first six months of 2023.

The Company’s decrease in net revenue was primarily due to a decline in revenue from sales of its leather and fabric upholstered home furniture products compared to such sales in the corresponding six-month period in 2023. This decrease was chiefly the result of rising inflation and the overall slowdown in global economic conditions, both of which negatively impacted Singapore’s home furniture market.

For the first half of 2024, the Company’s gross profit margin was 66.1 percent as compared to 68.8 percent for the first six months of 2023, a decline primarily attributable to an increase in inward freight costs.

For the first half of 2024, HomesToLife also saw an increase of $138,473, or 8.2 percent, in total operating expenses, compared to the first half of 2023. This increase was primarily the result of a rise in general and administrative expenses of $570,593, mainly consisting of an IPO audit fee of $419,706. The increase in general and administrative expenses was largely offset by a decrease of $432,119 in sales and distribution expenses, mainly due to marketing support from a related party for introducing new designs and products to the market.

The Company had a loss from operations of $508,865 during the first half of 2024, as compared to income from operations of $52,847 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adding other income, which amounted to $56,427 in the first half of 2024 and $22,139 in the first half of 2023, HomesToLife had a net loss of $452,438, or $(0.03) per share, for the first half of 2024, as compared to net income of $74,986, or $0.01 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 was $544,294, as compared to $1,366,956 at December 31, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities during the first half of 2024 was $899,519, as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $53,225 for the same period in 2023.

Total long-term liabilities at June 30, 2024 was $2,985,724, as compared to $2,225,228 at December 31, 2023.

Weighted average number of ordinary shares was 13,250,000 at both June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

“We are thrilled to have begun trading on Nasdaq on October 1 of this year,” said the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Phua Mei Ming. “Our performance for the first six months of 2024 reflected the effect of certain global economic factors which had been impacting Singapore’s home furniture sector.”

“In response, we are working on a number of new initiatives to expand our business into the rest of Asia. As a result, we are hopeful these initiatives will improve top and bottom-line performance on our financials for the second half of this year.”

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, November 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Conference Call Dial-in:
US toll free: 1-877-269-7751
International: 1-201-389-0908
Conference ID: HomesToLife

Please dial five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time.

For those who would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link: Call me. Please use this option 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time.

Conference Replay: A replay of this call will be available on November 26, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET until December 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

To access the replay, please dial:
US toll free: 1- 844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Access ID: 13750309

About HomesToLife Ltd

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary and operating company, HomesToLife Pte. Ltd., is one of the leading home furniture retailers that offers and sells customized furniture solutions in Singapore. As of October 2024, it has six retail store locations. It has helped homeowners create living spaces that reflect their individuality since 2014. Its product offerings include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods and accessories, and offers a one-stop shop for retail customers to furnish their homes. “HomesToLife” has a long-standing pledge to offer fair prices, great value, consistent and reliable quality, and on-time delivery to its customers. The Company’s website, www.homestolife.com, offers consumers a seamless shopping experience online and post-sales customer service support.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contacts

HomesToLife Ltd Contact:
6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-01/02
Marina Square, Singapore 039594
Email: Investor@homestolife.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com


HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  As of 
  December 31, 2023  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2024 
  SGD  SGD  USD 
ASSETS         
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents  1,802,469   739,423   544,294 
Accounts receivables  149,602   238,375   175,469 
Inventories, net  889,907   1,109,782   816,917 
Amounts due from related parties  505,716   -   - 
Amount due from former shareholder  730,300   -   - 
Deposit, prepayments and other receivables  909,738   1,319,319   971,159 
Deferred offering cost  -   1,035,204   762,020 
Income tax recoverable  -   26,765   19,702 
Total current assets  4,987,732   4,468,868   3,289,561 
             
Non-current assets:            
Plant and equipment, net  297,587   359,509   264,637 
Right-of-use assets, net  4,100,541   5,349,876   3,938,076 
Total non-current assets  4,398,128   5,709,385   4,202,713 
             
TOTAL ASSETS  9,385,860   10,178,253   7,492,274 
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable  1,310,787   471,648   347,184 
Customer deposits  1,117,364   1,168,742   860,319 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  285,756   239,298   176,149 
Lease liabilities  1,632,192   1,835,793   1,351,338 
Amount due to intermediate holding company  -   922,040   678,719 
Total current liabilities  4,346,099   4,637,521   3,413,709 
             
Long-term liabilities:            
Other payables  125,083   125,083   92,074 
Lease liabilities  2,809,102   3,931,024   2,893,650 
Total long-term liabilities  2,934,185   4,056,107   2,985,724 
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES  7,280,284   8,693,628   6,399,433 
             
Commitments and contingencies  -   -   - 
             
Shareholders’ equity:            
Ordinary share, US$0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024*  1,747   1,747   1,325 
Additional paid-in capital  38,798,253   38,798,253   28,559,627 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,666,758)  (4,673,072)  (3,439,916)
Accumulated losses  (32,027,666)  (32,642,303)  (24,028,195)
Total shareholders’ equity  2,105,576   1,484,625   1,092,841 
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  9,385,860   10,178,253   7,492,274 

* The shares amounts are presented on a retroactive basis.


HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
  Six Months ended June 30, 
  2023  2024  2024 
  SGD  SGD  USD 
Revenues, net:            
Revenue from third parties  3,333,058   2,707,929   1,993,323 
             
Cost of goods sold  (1,038,404)  (918,812)  (676,343)
             
Gross profit  2,294,654   1,789,117   1,316,980 
             
Operating expenses:            
Sales and distribution expenses  (1,647,032)  (1,109,836)  (816,957)
General and administrative expenses  (577,938)  (1,370,574)  (1,008,888)
Total operating expenses  (2,224,970)  (2,480,410)  (1,825,845)
             
Income (loss) from operations  69,684   (691,293)  (508,865)
             
Other income:            
Government subsidies  11,604   18,504   13,621 
Sundry income  17,589   58,152   42,806 
Total other income, net  29,193   76,656   56,427 
             
Income (loss) before income taxes  98,877   (614,637)  (452,438)
             
Income tax expense  -   -   - 
             
NET INCOME (LOSS)  98,877   (614,637)  (452,438)
             
Weighted average number of ordinary shares:            
Basic and diluted *  13,250,000   13,250,000   13,250,000 
             
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED  0.01   (0.05)  (0.03)

* The shares amounts are presented on a retroactive basis.


