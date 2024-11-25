Bakery Processing Equipment Overview 2024: Global Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Shift to R&D to Meet Growing Demand for Energy Efficient and Cost-Effective Equipment

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Equipment Types, Applications and End-Use Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Worldwide, the demand for Bakery Processing Equipment is projected to reach US$19.5 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$13.6 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2030.
Due to rising labor and energy expenses, as well as the rising cost of food components as raw materials, bakery manufacturers are emphasizing on improving production efficiency by upgrading production facilities. As a result, bakeries are implementing cutting-edge equipment for ensuring increased earnings, greater productivity and reducing wastage of food. Additionally, this improvement is facilitating the adoption of low-capacity processors, pilot plants, hotels & restaurants and bakeries' equipment.
Increasing acceptance of convenience food products due to busy lifestyles, automatic technology in the bakery processing sector, availability of healthy options in bakery products, various inclusions in bakery products that enhance their taste & flavor and also provide better shelf-life, and manufacturers shifting focus towards product research and development to create cost-effective and energy efficient equipment are some of the major factors driving the demand for Bakery Processing Equipment.
Bakery Processing Equipment Regional Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global market for Bakery Processing Equipment during the analysis period because of rising demand for fast food & confectioneries owing to influence of Western culture, surging population, rapid urbanization, rising incomes, superior quality of packaging, government's supportive policies for the expansion of the food processing industry and the growing usage of required equipment.
In addition, market players have shown interest in opting for sophisticated technology upgrades & automation, such as use of robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and software solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the food processing capabilities in the bakery sector. Bakery industry is also attempting to diversify its offerings by adding vegan and healthy baked food options for consumers. On the other hand, North America is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Bakery Processing Equipment, owing to consumers' choice of purchasing baked goods from the closest outlets due to sedentary lifestyles, variations in food preferences and change in eating patterns due to hectic lifestyles.
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Type
On the basis of equipment type, Ovens & Proofers segment accounts for the largest share in the global Bakery Processing Equipment market, owing to increase in demand for bakery products by consumers, introduction of ovens with low-energy consumption as majority bakers depend on gas-based & electric ovens to comply with government policies for reducing carbon emissions and greenhouse gases by closely adhering to the Paris Agreement.
In addition, ovens and proofers give products their final qualities, including color, flavor, texture, aroma and shelf life due to supply of adequate heat to dough and the interior surface of oven. However, the global market for Molders & Sheeters is expected to grow at the fastest rate because this equipment is designed in a way that allows dough portions to be sheeted or gradually flattened using a series of rollers for final molding.
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Mode of Operation
Equipment for processing baked goods is offered in Fully Automatic, Manual and Semi-Automatic operating modes. Large-scale operations frequently use automatic equipment because it increases accuracy, consistency and productivity remarkably and also caters to the gradual change in product flexibility based on consumer tastes. Automatic baking equipment lowers labor expenses and human error by reducing the need for manual intervention, which make it to be the fastest growing also. However, manufacturers are also opting for semi-automatic systems to enhance their operations due to their cost-effective and flexible features.
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Application
Breads lead the demand for Bakery Processing Equipment by application on a global basis because of factors that include growing preference for healthy and diverse varieties of breads, such as multi-grain, gluten-free, low-carbohydrate and sourdough bread, among others. Owing to this, manufacturers have shown interest in employing equipment that can handle wide range of dough types and baking processes within stipulated time.
On the other hand, the global market for Bakery Processing Equipment as used to make Pizza Crusts is likely to maintain the fastest growth during the analysis period. Consumers are seeking healthier, organic or gluten-free pizza options that is compelling manufacturers to innovate different kinds of pizza crusts. Additionally, fast-food chains and the food service sector are both rapidly rising, thereby furthering the demand for pizza crusts.
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis by End-Use Sector
On the basis of end-use sector, Bakery Processing Industry is estimated to be the largest, as also the fastest growing, for Bakery Processing Equipment globally, with special focus on Artisan Bakeries, owing to sales of fresh artisan baked products that have increased as a result of a growing demand for daily necessities, such as fresh bread & toast that can last for a longer duration.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|442
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Bakery Processing Equipment Key Global Players
- Aasted ApS
- Alfa Laval AB
- Ali Group S.r.l. Socio Unico
- Align Industry
- Allied Bakery Equipment LLC
- AMF Bakary Systems LLC
- Anhui Zline bakery Machinery Co Ltd
- Anko Food Machine Co Ltd
- Apple Machinery
- ATS Hay.Tar.Mak. ic ve Dis Tic.Ltd. Sti.
- Baker Perkins Ltd
- Benier Nederland B.V.
- Bettcher Industries, Inc.
- Bimbo Bakeries
- Bongard Machines GmbH & Co. KG
- Breville Group Ltd
- Briggs of Burton Plc
- Buhler Holdings AG
- BVT Bakery Services B.V.
- CandyWorx LLC
- Conagra Foods
- Daub Bakery Machinery
- Erika Record LLC
- Euroasia Food Equipment Sdn BHD
- Falcon Food Equipment
- FRITSCH (Subsidiary of The Multivac Group)
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- GBT GmbH
- Gemini Bakery Equipment Co, Inc.
- General Mills
- Global Bakery Solutions LLC
- Gostol-Gopan d.o.o. Nova Gorica
- HB Grup
- Heat & Control, Inc.
- Hosokawa Micron Corp
- ITW Food Equipment
- JBT Corp
- John Bean Technologies Corp
- Kaak Group BV
- Kar Bakery Equipment India Pvt Ltd: Karovens
- Koenig Maschinen - The Baker's Crown
- Konig Deutschland GmbH
- Linxis Group
- Markel Food Group
- Macadams
- Mecatherm SAS
- Merand
- Meyers Industries
- Michael Wenz GmbH (MIWE)
- Mondelez International
- Nestle S.A.
- Nichimo Co Ltd
- Paul Mueller Co
- Peerless Food Equipment
- Post Holdings
- Rademaker BV
- RATIONAL
- Reading Bakery Systems LLC
- Revent, Inc.
- Rheon Automatic Machinery Co Ltd
- Rich Products
- Rinc
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rondo Burgdorf AG
- Silvestri S.r.l.
- Sinmag Equipment Corp
- Sveba Dahlen AB
- Tetra Laval S.A.
- The Henry Group, Inc.
- The Middleby Corp
- Tromb Group B.V.
- Welbilt, Inc.
- Werner & Plfeiderer Bakery Technologies GmbH
- Wiesheu GmbH
- WP Bakery Group
- Yang Jenq Machinery Co Ltd
- Yash Food Equipment
- Zibo Taibo Industrial Co Ltd
Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report Scope
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Period: 2024-2030
- Units: Value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 75+
Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World (Middle East & Africa)
Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type
- Depositors & Pan Greasers
- Dividers & Rounders
- Dough Feeding Systems
- Freezers & Coolers
- Mixers & Blenders
- Molders & Sheeters
- Ovens & Proofers
- Electric Ovens
- Gas-Based Ovens
- Slicers & Dividers
- Other Bakery Processing Equipment
Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation
- Manual
- Semi-Automatic
- Fully Automatic
Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Application
- Breads
- Cakes & Pastries
- Cookies & Biscuits
- Pizza Crusts
- Other Applications
Bakery Processing Equipment Market by End-Use Sector
- Bakeries
- Artisan Bakeries
- Freelance Bakeries
- Retail Bakeries
- Food Service Industry
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Other End-Use Sectors (Incl. Low-Capacity Processors & Pilot Plants)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cdy9m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment