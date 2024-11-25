Bakery Processing Equipment Overview 2024: Global Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Shift to R&D to Meet Growing Demand for Energy Efficient and Cost-Effective Equipment

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market - Equipment Types, Applications and End-Use Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Worldwide, the demand for Bakery Processing Equipment is projected to reach US$19.5 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$13.6 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2030.

Due to rising labor and energy expenses, as well as the rising cost of food components as raw materials, bakery manufacturers are emphasizing on improving production efficiency by upgrading production facilities. As a result, bakeries are implementing cutting-edge equipment for ensuring increased earnings, greater productivity and reducing wastage of food. Additionally, this improvement is facilitating the adoption of low-capacity processors, pilot plants, hotels & restaurants and bakeries' equipment.





Increasing acceptance of convenience food products due to busy lifestyles, automatic technology in the bakery processing sector, availability of healthy options in bakery products, various inclusions in bakery products that enhance their taste & flavor and also provide better shelf-life, and manufacturers shifting focus towards product research and development to create cost-effective and energy efficient equipment are some of the major factors driving the demand for Bakery Processing Equipment.



Bakery Processing Equipment Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global market for Bakery Processing Equipment during the analysis period because of rising demand for fast food & confectioneries owing to influence of Western culture, surging population, rapid urbanization, rising incomes, superior quality of packaging, government's supportive policies for the expansion of the food processing industry and the growing usage of required equipment.

In addition, market players have shown interest in opting for sophisticated technology upgrades & automation, such as use of robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and software solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the food processing capabilities in the bakery sector. Bakery industry is also attempting to diversify its offerings by adding vegan and healthy baked food options for consumers. On the other hand, North America is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Bakery Processing Equipment, owing to consumers' choice of purchasing baked goods from the closest outlets due to sedentary lifestyles, variations in food preferences and change in eating patterns due to hectic lifestyles.



Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Type



On the basis of equipment type, Ovens & Proofers segment accounts for the largest share in the global Bakery Processing Equipment market, owing to increase in demand for bakery products by consumers, introduction of ovens with low-energy consumption as majority bakers depend on gas-based & electric ovens to comply with government policies for reducing carbon emissions and greenhouse gases by closely adhering to the Paris Agreement.

In addition, ovens and proofers give products their final qualities, including color, flavor, texture, aroma and shelf life due to supply of adequate heat to dough and the interior surface of oven. However, the global market for Molders & Sheeters is expected to grow at the fastest rate because this equipment is designed in a way that allows dough portions to be sheeted or gradually flattened using a series of rollers for final molding.



Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Mode of Operation



Equipment for processing baked goods is offered in Fully Automatic, Manual and Semi-Automatic operating modes. Large-scale operations frequently use automatic equipment because it increases accuracy, consistency and productivity remarkably and also caters to the gradual change in product flexibility based on consumer tastes. Automatic baking equipment lowers labor expenses and human error by reducing the need for manual intervention, which make it to be the fastest growing also. However, manufacturers are also opting for semi-automatic systems to enhance their operations due to their cost-effective and flexible features.



Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Application



Breads lead the demand for Bakery Processing Equipment by application on a global basis because of factors that include growing preference for healthy and diverse varieties of breads, such as multi-grain, gluten-free, low-carbohydrate and sourdough bread, among others. Owing to this, manufacturers have shown interest in employing equipment that can handle wide range of dough types and baking processes within stipulated time.

On the other hand, the global market for Bakery Processing Equipment as used to make Pizza Crusts is likely to maintain the fastest growth during the analysis period. Consumers are seeking healthier, organic or gluten-free pizza options that is compelling manufacturers to innovate different kinds of pizza crusts. Additionally, fast-food chains and the food service sector are both rapidly rising, thereby furthering the demand for pizza crusts.



Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



On the basis of end-use sector, Bakery Processing Industry is estimated to be the largest, as also the fastest growing, for Bakery Processing Equipment globally, with special focus on Artisan Bakeries, owing to sales of fresh artisan baked products that have increased as a result of a growing demand for daily necessities, such as fresh bread & toast that can last for a longer duration.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 442 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Bakery Processing Equipment Key Global Players

Aasted ApS

Alfa Laval AB

Ali Group S.r.l. Socio Unico

Align Industry

Allied Bakery Equipment LLC

AMF Bakary Systems LLC

Anhui Zline bakery Machinery Co Ltd

Anko Food Machine Co Ltd

Apple Machinery

ATS Hay.Tar.Mak. ic ve Dis Tic.Ltd. Sti.

Baker Perkins Ltd

Benier Nederland B.V.

Bettcher Industries, Inc.

Bimbo Bakeries

Bongard Machines GmbH & Co. KG

Breville Group Ltd

Briggs of Burton Plc

Buhler Holdings AG

BVT Bakery Services B.V.

CandyWorx LLC

Conagra Foods

Daub Bakery Machinery

Erika Record LLC

Euroasia Food Equipment Sdn BHD

Falcon Food Equipment

FRITSCH (Subsidiary of The Multivac Group)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GBT GmbH

Gemini Bakery Equipment Co, Inc.

General Mills

Global Bakery Solutions LLC

Gostol-Gopan d.o.o. Nova Gorica

HB Grup

Heat & Control, Inc.

Hosokawa Micron Corp

ITW Food Equipment

JBT Corp

John Bean Technologies Corp

Kaak Group BV

Kar Bakery Equipment India Pvt Ltd: Karovens

Koenig Maschinen - The Baker's Crown

Konig Deutschland GmbH

Linxis Group

Markel Food Group

Macadams

Mecatherm SAS

Merand

Meyers Industries

Michael Wenz GmbH (MIWE)

Mondelez International

Nestle S.A.

Nichimo Co Ltd

Paul Mueller Co

Peerless Food Equipment

Post Holdings

Rademaker BV

RATIONAL

Reading Bakery Systems LLC

Revent, Inc.

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co Ltd

Rich Products

Rinc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rondo Burgdorf AG

Silvestri S.r.l.

Sinmag Equipment Corp

Sveba Dahlen AB

Tetra Laval S.A.

The Henry Group, Inc.

The Middleby Corp

Tromb Group B.V.

Welbilt, Inc.

Werner & Plfeiderer Bakery Technologies GmbH

Wiesheu GmbH

WP Bakery Group

Yang Jenq Machinery Co Ltd

Yash Food Equipment

Zibo Taibo Industrial Co Ltd

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report Scope



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 75+

Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World (Middle East & Africa)

Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type

Depositors & Pan Greasers

Dividers & Rounders

Dough Feeding Systems

Freezers & Coolers

Mixers & Blenders

Molders & Sheeters

Ovens & Proofers

Electric Ovens

Gas-Based Ovens

Slicers & Dividers

Other Bakery Processing Equipment

Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Application

Breads

Cakes & Pastries

Cookies & Biscuits

Pizza Crusts

Other Applications

Bakery Processing Equipment Market by End-Use Sector

Bakeries

Artisan Bakeries

Freelance Bakeries

Retail Bakeries

Food Service Industry

Hotels & Restaurants

Other End-Use Sectors (Incl. Low-Capacity Processors & Pilot Plants)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cdy9m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment