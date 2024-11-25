Global Pest Control Service Market is to Reach USD 49,665.8 million by 2034 Amid Rising Urbanization and Eco-Friendly Solutions: FMI

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pest control service market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing number of residential and commercial buildings infested with pests. With rising global temperatures and unprecedented climate change, pest populations are surging, leading to heightened demand for pest management services worldwide. The market size, valued at USD 24,416.6 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 49,665.8 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Residential settings are a key growth area due to the increasing infestation of pests in homes, particularly in warmer climates. Meanwhile, commercial and industrial applications are expanding rapidly, with office spaces and factories prioritizing pest control services to ensure worker safety and maintain operational integrity. The rise in urbanization and the construction of new buildings worldwide further fuel market growth, making pest control an essential service in urban ecosystems.

The pest control service market shows a promising outlook, with steady growth anticipated:

Increasing demand for pest management solutions drives adoption of pest control services.

● Pest control services are essential for maintaining a healthy and hygienic environment in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

● Sustainable and eco-friendly pest control methods gain traction due to new pest species, pesticide resistance, and stricter regulations.

● Technological advancements, such as remote monitoring systems and smart traps, enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of pest control operations.

● The market is experiencing growth globally, driven by population growth, urbanization, and increased awareness of pest-related health risks.

● Manufacturers and service providers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative pest control technologies.

Report Coverage & Deliverables

The comprehensive market report on pest control services provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and regional insights. It covers key segments such as residential, commercial, and industrial pest control and highlights the adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies as a sustainable approach. The report also examines the challenges posed by stringent pesticide approval regulations and highlights emerging trends such as the growing preference for biopesticides.

Rising Urbanization is Contributing to Market Growth

Rapid urbanization is significantly driving demand for pest control services. Increasing construction of residential complexes, office buildings, and industrial facilities is creating a need for effective pest management. Urban environments are particularly susceptible to pest infestations due to dense populations and proximity to waste management facilities. The integration of pest control services into property management plans ensures healthier living and working conditions for residents and employees alike.

What are the Potential Impacts of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) on Pest Control Services Sales?

In the agricultural sector, the adoption of advanced plant protection methods through Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solutions is increasingly recognized for its positive impact on crop yields. However, in certain market segments, particularly emerging economies, there remains a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of these technologies, leading to lower adoption rates.

Timing is crucial in the agricultural market, and early detection of pests is vital to ensuring optimal crop health and yield. IPM services empower farmers to predict infestations during crucial growing seasons, enabling them to take preventive measures and mitigate the risk of significant pest outbreaks. By monitoring the global spread of pests and diseases, IPM systems enhance the ability to proactively manage potential infestations.

IPM programs facilitate effective communication channels between farmers and pest control service providers. Real-time monitoring of plant health and pest life cycles enables farmers to coordinate plant protection operations with experts. This collaboration reduces the likelihood of misjudgments and enhances the efficiency of pest control efforts, contributing to improved outcomes and higher market competitiveness.





Food Regulation and Sanitation Protocols Driving Pest Control Demand

● Stricter regulations on food safety and sanitation, particularly in hospitals, offices, hotels, and restaurants, are fueling the demand for pest control services.

● Foodborne diseases and concerns about contamination drive the need for effective pest management to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.

● The FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and similar regulations globally aim to improve food safety and prevent illnesses caused by contamination.

● Companies in the food manufacturing sector are investing in pest control services to maintain clean and hygienic manufacturing and supply practices as mandated by regulations.

The Impact of DIY Pest Control on Professional Pest Control Sales

● Intense competition in the pest control services sector poses challenges for attracting and retaining customers.

● Large companies offering comprehensive pest management packages have an advantage over local players.

● DIY pest control solutions have gained popularity, driven by cost-saving motivations and the restrictions brought about by COVID-19.

● Chemical-based pest control methods face competition from highly effective and natural DIY alternatives.

● Increased package prices to cover production costs and profit margins negatively impact sales of professional pest control services.

Browse Full Report Here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-pest-control-services-market

Stringent Regulatory Scenario Associated with Pesticide Approval to Hinder Market Growth

Despite the robust growth of the pest control industry, regulatory frameworks governing pesticide approval pose challenges for market players. Strict guidelines imposed by authorities, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), mandate rigorous testing and compliance, potentially slowing the adoption of certain chemical pesticides. This has opened avenues for biopesticides and non-toxic alternatives, aligning with eco-friendly consumer preferences.

Commercial Segment to Generate Highest Revenue

The commercial segment is expected to dominate the pest control service market during the forecast period. With a surge in office spaces, factories, and warehouses, the demand for pest control services is escalating. Office owners are particularly vigilant about rodent infestations, which can damage critical documents and disrupt operations. According to Rentokil Initial PLC, rodent infestations account for 50% of pest control services provided to commercial clients.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Unlocking New Functionalities

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is gaining traction as a sustainable and effective approach to pest control. By combining biological, cultural, mechanical, and chemical tools, IPM minimizes environmental impact while delivering efficient pest management. The rising adoption of IPM strategies is helping market players expand their service portfolios, catering to the growing demand for environmentally conscious solutions.

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) Australia 6.1% United States 5.2% Japan 6.9% United Kingdom 6.5% Germany 6.8%

“Climate change, rapid urbanization, and growing consumer awareness about eco-friendly pest control methods are shaping the pest control service market. As end-users shift toward biopesticides and integrated solutions, market players are focusing on innovation to meet stringent regulatory standards and rising demand,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways

The pest control service market is experiencing robust growth across regions:

North America : Dominates the market with advanced pest control technologies and strong regulatory frameworks.

: Dominates the market with advanced pest control technologies and strong regulatory frameworks. Latin America : Witnessing increased demand due to urbanization and rising pest infestations in tropical climates.

: Witnessing increased demand due to urbanization and rising pest infestations in tropical climates. Western Europe : Focused on eco-friendly pest management solutions.

: Focused on eco-friendly pest management solutions. Eastern Europe : Emerging market driven by growing industrial and residential construction.

: Emerging market driven by growing industrial and residential construction. East Asia and South Asia Pacific : Experiencing rapid growth due to population density and warm climates.

: Experiencing rapid growth due to population density and warm climates. Middle East & Africa: Increasing adoption of pest control services in urban centers.

Other Publication- https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pest-control-services-market-strong-demand-for-termite-control-services-forecasted-says-future-market-insights-fmi-578403351.html

Pest Control Service Market Key Players

Prominent players in the global pest control service market include:

Rollins, Inc.

Rentokil Initial PLC

Anticimex

Cook's Pest Control, Inc.

ABC Home & Commercial Services

Animal Pest Management Services, Inc.

Lloyd Pest Control

Green Earth Pest Control, LLC

Aptive Environmental, LLC

Home Paramount Pest Control, LLC

Dodson Pest Control

Environmental Pest Service, LLC

These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence and enhance service capabilities.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product:

Based on the product, the industry is divided into insecticides, rodenticides, and other products.

By Service Type:

Based on the service type, the pest control service market can be trifurcated into chemical control services, mechanical control services, and other pest control services. The chemical control services segment is further bifurcated into organic and synthetic.

By End-user:

Based on the end-user, the pest control service market is divided into residential, commercial & industrial, and agricultural.

By Application:

Based on the application, the pest control service market can be divided into the following segments: rodent control, insect control, cockroaches, ants, bed bugs, termites, mosquitoes, wasps, flies, birds, fleas, and other applications.

By Region:

The sector has been analyzed with the following regions covered: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Translation:

Le marché mondial des services de lutte antiparasitaire connaît une croissance significative, tirée par le nombre croissant de bâtiments résidentiels et commerciaux infestés de nuisibles. Avec la hausse des températures mondiales et un changement climatique sans précédent, les populations de nuisibles augmentent, ce qui entraîne une demande accrue de services de lutte antiparasitaire dans le monde entier. La taille du marché, évaluée à 24 416,6 millions USD en 2024, devrait atteindre 49 665,8 millions USD d'ici 2034, enregistrant un TCAC de 6,5 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Les environnements résidentiels constituent un secteur de croissance clé en raison de l’infestation croissante de nuisibles dans les habitations, en particulier dans les climats plus chauds. Parallèlement, les applications commerciales et industrielles se développent rapidement, les bureaux et les usines accordant la priorité aux services de lutte antiparasitaire pour assurer la sécurité des travailleurs et maintenir l’intégrité opérationnelle. L’augmentation de l’urbanisation et la construction de nouveaux bâtiments dans le monde entier alimentent davantage la croissance du marché, faisant de la lutte antiparasitaire un service essentiel dans les écosystèmes urbains.

Couverture du rapport et livrables

Le rapport complet sur le marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire fournit une analyse approfondie des tendances, des moteurs, des contraintes, des opportunités et des informations régionales du marché. Il couvre des segments clés tels que la lutte antiparasitaire résidentielle, commerciale et industrielle et met en évidence l'adoption de stratégies de lutte intégrée contre les ravageurs (IPM) comme approche durable. Le rapport examine également les défis posés par les réglementations strictes en matière d'approbation des pesticides et met en évidence les tendances émergentes telles que la préférence croissante pour les biopesticides.

L'urbanisation croissante contribue à la croissance du marché

L'urbanisation rapide accroît considérablement la demande de services de lutte antiparasitaire. La construction croissante de complexes résidentiels, d'immeubles de bureaux et d'installations industrielles crée un besoin de gestion efficace des nuisibles. Les environnements urbains sont particulièrement sensibles aux infestations de nuisibles en raison de la densité de population et de la proximité des installations de gestion des déchets . L'intégration de services de lutte antiparasitaire dans les plans de gestion immobilière garantit des conditions de vie et de travail plus saines pour les résidents et les employés.

Scénario réglementaire rigoureux associé à l'approbation des pesticides pour freiner la croissance du marché

Malgré la forte croissance du secteur de la lutte antiparasitaire, les cadres réglementaires régissant l’approbation des pesticides posent des défis aux acteurs du marché. Les directives strictes imposées par les autorités, notamment l’Agence américaine de protection de l’environnement (EPA) et l’Agence européenne des produits chimiques (ECHA), imposent des tests et une conformité rigoureux, ce qui ralentit potentiellement l’adoption de certains pesticides chimiques. Cela a ouvert la voie aux biopesticides et aux alternatives non toxiques, en phase avec les préférences écologiques des consommateurs.

Le segment commercial devrait générer les revenus les plus élevés

Le segment commercial devrait dominer le marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire au cours de la période de prévision. Avec l'augmentation du nombre d'espaces de bureaux, d'usines et d'entrepôts, la demande de services de lutte antiparasitaire augmente. Les propriétaires de bureaux sont particulièrement vigilants face aux infestations de rongeurs, qui peuvent endommager des documents critiques et perturber les opérations. Selon Rentokil Initial PLC, les infestations de rongeurs représentent 50 % des services de lutte antiparasitaire fournis aux clients commerciaux.

La lutte intégrée contre les ravageurs (IPM) ouvre de nouvelles fonctionnalités

La lutte intégrée contre les ravageurs (IPM) gagne du terrain en tant qu'approche durable et efficace de lutte contre les ravageurs. En combinant des outils biologiques, culturels, mécaniques et chimiques, la lutte intégrée minimise l'impact environnemental tout en assurant une gestion efficace des ravageurs. L'adoption croissante de stratégies de lutte intégrée contre les ravageurs aide les acteurs du marché à élargir leur portefeuille de services, répondant ainsi à la demande croissante de solutions respectueuses de l'environnement.

« Le changement climatique, l’urbanisation rapide et la sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs aux méthodes de lutte antiparasitaire respectueuses de l’environnement façonnent le marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire. Alors que les utilisateurs finaux se tournent vers les biopesticides et les solutions intégrées, les acteurs du marché se concentrent sur l’innovation pour répondre aux normes réglementaires strictes et à la demande croissante », estime Sudip Saha , directeur général de Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux points à retenir

Le marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire connaît une croissance robuste dans toutes les régions :

Amérique du Nord : domine le marché avec des technologies avancées de lutte antiparasitaire et des cadres réglementaires solides.

: domine le marché avec des technologies avancées de lutte antiparasitaire et des cadres réglementaires solides. Amérique latine : La demande augmente en raison de l’urbanisation et de l’augmentation des infestations de parasites dans les climats tropicaux.

: La demande augmente en raison de l’urbanisation et de l’augmentation des infestations de parasites dans les climats tropicaux. Europe de l'Ouest : Axée sur des solutions de gestion écologique des nuisibles.

: Axée sur des solutions de gestion écologique des nuisibles. Europe de l’Est : Marché émergent porté par la croissance de la construction industrielle et résidentielle.

: Marché émergent porté par la croissance de la construction industrielle et résidentielle. Asie de l’Est et Asie du Sud-Pacifique : Connaissent une croissance rapide en raison de la densité de population et des climats chauds.

: Connaissent une croissance rapide en raison de la densité de population et des climats chauds. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : Adoption croissante des services de lutte antiparasitaire dans les centres urbains.

Les effets indésirables des pesticides synthétiques poussent les utilisateurs finaux vers les biopesticides

Les préoccupations concernant les impacts environnementaux et sanitaires des pesticides synthétiques encouragent l’adoption des biopesticides. Ces alternatives écologiques sont dérivées de substances naturelles et offrent une solution efficace sans résidus nocifs. Les leaders du marché intègrent de plus en plus les biopesticides dans leurs offres de services pour répondre à la demande croissante de solutions durables de lutte antiparasitaire.

Principaux acteurs du marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire

Les principaux acteurs du marché mondial des services de lutte antiparasitaire comprennent :

Rollins, Inc.

Rentokil Initial PLC

Anticimex

Contrôle des nuisibles de Cook, Inc.

Services résidentiels et commerciaux ABC

Services de gestion des nuisibles animaux, Inc.

Lutte antiparasitaire Lloyd

Lutte antiparasitaire Green Earth, LLC

Aptive Environmental, LLC

Accueil Paramount Pest Control, LLC

Lutte antiparasitaire Dodson

Service de lutte antiparasitaire environnementale, LLC

Ces entreprises se concentrent sur les partenariats stratégiques, les fusions et les acquisitions pour étendre leur présence sur le marché et améliorer leurs capacités de service.

Analyse régionale

Le marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire présente une forte dynamique régionale :

Amérique du Nord : Adoption élevée en raison d’une infrastructure avancée de gestion des nuisibles.

: Adoption élevée en raison d’une infrastructure avancée de gestion des nuisibles. Amérique latine : une croissance tirée par l’urbanisation croissante.

: une croissance tirée par l’urbanisation croissante. Europe : Leader dans l’utilisation des biopesticides en raison de réglementations environnementales strictes.

: Leader dans l’utilisation des biopesticides en raison de réglementations environnementales strictes. Asie-Pacifique : un marché émergent et lucratif avec des espaces résidentiels et commerciaux en expansion.

: un marché émergent et lucratif avec des espaces résidentiels et commerciaux en expansion. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : adoption motivée par l’urbanisation et les climats plus chauds.



Rapport sur les principaux segments du marché

Par produit :

En fonction du produit, l’industrie est divisée en insecticides, rodenticides et autres produits.

Par type de service :

En fonction du type de service, le marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire peut être divisé en services de lutte chimique, services de lutte mécanique et autres services de lutte antiparasitaire. Le segment des services de lutte chimique est lui-même divisé en services de lutte biologique et synthétique.

Par l'utilisateur final :

En fonction de l’utilisateur final, le marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire est divisé en résidentiel, commercial et industriel et agricole.

Par application :

En fonction de l'application, le marché des services de lutte antiparasitaire peut être divisé en segments suivants : lutte contre les rongeurs, lutte contre les insectes, cafards, fourmis, punaises de lit, termites, moustiques, guêpes, mouches, oiseaux, puces et autres applications.

Par région:

Le secteur a été analysé en couvrant les régions suivantes : Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe, Asie du Sud, Asie de l’Est, Océanie, Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

Author by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Services and Utilities Domain:

The global personal fitness trainer market size is expected to reach USD 65.5 billion by 2033. And market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The revenue for pest control services in the United States and Canada is expected to increase at a CAGR of roughly 7.3%. The total market value at the end of 2033 is predicted to exceed USD 23,705.3 million.

The agri-natural enemy pest control market share is anticipated to reach USD 30 billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

The Foundation Repair Services Market growth is predicted to be valued at USD 2,726.2 million in 2023, rising to USD 3,500 million by 2033.

The yacht charter market demand is predicted to be valued at USD 19 billion in 2023 and USD 31 billion by 2033. The usage of yacht charter is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Water Hauling Services market sales is predicted to be valued at USD 42 billion in 2023 and reach USD 53 billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4%.

The Waste Recycling Services market revenue is predicted to be valued at USD 60 billion in 2023 and USD 110 billion by 2033.

The mosquito repellent candles market forecast is estimated to be valued at USD 50 million in 2023 and is expected to be valued at USD 80 million by 2033.

The natural insect repellent market type is predicted to be worth USD 2 billion in 2023, and a total of USD 4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The handyman service market size is expected to grow to USD 1.8 billion by 2033, from an estimated USD 390.9 million in 2023. The handyman services business is expected to grow at a strong 16.5% CAGR till 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube