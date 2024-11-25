Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions November 25, 2024, at 2.30 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Atuo Oy
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Atuo Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Sanna Outa-Ollila
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 85956/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.32 EUR
(2): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.334 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 0.327 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.32 EUR
(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.32 EUR
(3): Volume: 2003 Unit price: 0.319 EUR
(4): Volume: 6497 Unit price: 0.32 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 0.3198 EUR
Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com