Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Atuo Oy

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Atuo Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Sanna Outa-Ollila

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 85956/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.32 EUR

(2): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.334 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 0.327 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.32 EUR

(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.32 EUR

(3): Volume: 2003 Unit price: 0.319 EUR

(4): Volume: 6497 Unit price: 0.32 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 0.3198 EUR

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

