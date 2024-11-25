Toddler Wear Market to hit USD 148.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toddler Wear Market size was valued at USD 96.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by various factors, including rising birth rates in developing regions and increasing disposable incomes, enabling parents to spend more on high-quality, fashionable clothing for their children.

The trend is particularly prominent in urban areas, where there is a growing demand for stylish yet functional toddler clothing. Additionally, the increasing awareness of sustainable and organic fabrics is pushing the demand for eco-friendly options in toddler wear.

The expansion of e-commerce platforms has significantly contributed to the toddler wear market growth. Parents now have easier access to a broader selection of products and brands online, where customization and personalization are gaining popularity. This allows parents to find unique, comfortable, and high-quality clothing for their toddlers. Furthermore, brands are introducing ""mini-me"" collections that mirror adult fashion trends for children, further propelling the market growth.

In terms of material type, the toddler wear market is segmented into cotton, nylon, wool, and others. Cotton remains the most popular choice, generating over USD 35.3 billion in revenue in 2023, and expected to reach USD 57.3 billion by 2032. Its softness, breathability, and hypoallergenic properties make it ideal for toddler clothing, providing comfort and safety. Cotton is also durable and can withstand frequent washing, making it a cost-effective option for parents.

When segmented by price range, mid-priced toddler wear leads the market, accounting for more than USD 41.4 billion in 2023, and expected to grow to USD 65 billion by 2032. The mid-range price segment strikes a balance between affordability and quality, appealing to parents who value both comfort and durability in their children’s everyday clothing.

North America dominates the global toddler wear market, contributing USD 31.4 billion in 2023, and is anticipated to reach USD 49 billion by 2032. The region’s strong economy and high disposable income enable parents to invest in premium clothing for their children. North America's well-developed retail infrastructure, both physical and online, provides a vast selection of toddler wear. Moreover, the presence of leading brands known for innovation and design reinforces the region's leadership in the market.

Major players in toddler wear market include Adidas, Burberry, Carter's, Gap Kids, Gerber Childrenswear, H&M, J. Crew Kids, Marks & Spencer, Nike, OshKosh B'gosh, Patagonia, Petit Bateau, Ralph Lauren, The Children's Place, Zara among others.

