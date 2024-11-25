Tea Extracts Strategic Industry Report 2024 - Focus on Premium Tea Extracts for Specialty Beverages Expands Market - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tea Extracts - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tea Extracts was estimated at US$3.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Tea Extracts Market?



The growth in the Tea Extracts market is driven by several factors, including rising consumer demand for natural ingredients, increasing focus on health and wellness, and expanding applications in functional foods and beverages. Innovations in extraction techniques, such as enhanced purity and higher concentrations, have supported broader applications across supplements and skincare products. The focus on promoting antioxidant-rich diets, supporting weight management, and improving energy levels has further fueled demand, as tea extracts offer versatile health benefits.

Additionally, growing awareness of plant-based nutrition, expanding product portfolios of beverage manufacturers, and increasing investments in nutraceuticals have contributed to market growth, encouraging the adoption of tea extracts across industries.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Tea Extracts market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Other Types); Category (Conventional, Organic); Application (Beverages, Food, Other Applications)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Green Tea segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Black Tea segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $838.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.2% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 53 companies featured in this Global Tea Extracts Market report include:

A. Holliday & Company

Amax Nutrasource, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avt Tea Services Limited

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd

Dupont

Finlays

Futureceutical

Givaudan

Haelssen & Lyon GmbH

Harrisons Tea

Iff-Frutarom

Indena S.P.A

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Martin Bauer Group

Phyto Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Synergy

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Taiyo International

Teawolf

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Tea Extracts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Beverages Drives Growth in Tea Extracts Market

Increasing Popularity of Green Tea Extracts Expands Market Scope

Focus on Functional Beverages Propels Demand for Tea Extracts

Growing Use of Tea Extracts in Dietary Supplements Strengthens Market Opportunity

Rising Adoption of Tea Extracts in Cosmetic Formulations Drives Growth

Focus on Antioxidant Properties of Tea Extracts Strengthens Business Case

Increasing Use of Tea Extracts in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Beverages Spurs Demand

Growing Awareness of Health Benefits Propels Growth in Herbal Tea Extracts

Focus on Organic Tea Extracts Expands Addressable Market

Rising Use in Nutraceuticals for Weight Management Drives Market Growth

Increasing Use of Tea Extracts in Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Market Potential

Focus on Premium Tea Extracts for Specialty Beverages Expands Market Scope

