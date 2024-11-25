Smoking Cessation Pipeline Insight 2024, with Focus on Emerging Drugs Cytisinicline (Achieve Life Sciences), EMB-001(Embera Pharmaceuticals) and SBP-9330 (Camino Pharma)

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Cessation - Pipeline Insight, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Smoking Cessation pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report provides comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Smoking Cessation pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Smoking Cessation treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Smoking Cessation commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals and product development activities comprising the technology, Smoking Cessation collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Smoking Cessation R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Smoking Cessation.



Smoking Cessation Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Smoking Cessation report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, II/III I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Smoking Cessation Emerging Drugs

Cytisinicline: Achieve Life Sciences Cytisinicline (cytisine) is an oral, plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Cytisinicline dual-acting MOA specifically targets the a4ß2 nicotine receptor. Its partial agonist/partial antagonist activity is believed to help reduce nicotine cravings, withdrawal symptoms, and reward and satisfaction associated with smoking. The a4ß2nicotinic receptor is a well-understood target in addiction. When nicotine binds to this receptor, it causes dopamine to be released, reinforcing the dopamine reward system. This receptor has been implicated in the development and maintenance of nicotine dependence. Cytisinicline is believed to act as a partial agonist, preventing nicotine from binding and releasing dopamine. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with smoking cessation

EMB-001: Embera Pharmaceuticals EMB-001 is a patented combination product that includes two FDA-approved medications: metyrapone, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, and oxazepam, a benzodiazepine. This approach is based on the understanding of how stress influences addiction. The main objective of addiction treatment is to achieve long-term abstinence while reducing the likelihood of relapse. Relapses can be triggered by three primary factors: stress (such as family conflicts), cues (like seeing drug paraphernalia), and drug exposure (even minimal contact can reactivate addiction). These triggers often provoke stress responses, leading to the theory that managing these pathways may help mitigate all three relapse causes. By combining these two medications, which affect different elements of the stress response at lower doses, EMB-001 may offer greater effectiveness than either drug alone. A therapy that effectively tackles these barriers and fosters long-term abstinence and recovery would be a major breakthrough in treating a wide range of addictions. The drug is in Phase II stage of development.

SBP-9330: Camino Pharma SBP-9330, a small molecule that was discovered by Cosford and his team at Sanford Burnham Prebys. SBP-9330 targets a receptor called metabotropic glutamate receptor 2 (mGlu2), which leads to reduced levels of glutamate - a neurotransmitter linked to nicotine addiction and relapse behavior. SBP-9330 is a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of mGlu2 and thus represents a new class of drugs for treating substance use disorders. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Smoking Cessation disorders.



Major Players in Smoking Cessation



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Smoking Cessation. The companies which have their Smoking Cessation drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Achieve Life Sciences.



Phases

The report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Smoking Cessation pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Smoking Cessation: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Smoking Cessation therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Smoking Cessation drugs.



Smoking Cessation Report Insights

Smoking Cessation Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Smoking Cessation Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Smoking Cessation drugs?

How many Smoking Cessation drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Smoking Cessation?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Smoking Cessation therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Smoking Cessation and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Achieve Life Sciences

Embera Pharmaceuticals

Camino Pharma

NFL Biosciences

Astraea

Antidote Therapeutics

Mydecine Innovations

Key Products

Cytisinicline

EMB-001

SBP 9330

NFL-101

AT-1001

ATI-3009

MYCO-001

