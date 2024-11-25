Cue Biopharma to Participate in Fireside Discussion at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, announced today that it will take part in an unplugged fireside discussion at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY, Dec 3-5, 2024.

During the fireside discussion, Cue Biopharma will provide an overview highlighting recent clinical and preclinical program updates as well as strategic business and partnering model objectives.

Presentation Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 9 a.m. EST – 9:25 a.m. EST

Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1697351&tp_key=a82c532edc

Presenter: Daniel Passeri, M.Sc., J.D., chief executive officer, Cue Biopharma

A live and archived webcast of the fireside discussion will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.



Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

