MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND ANNOUNCES ITS COMPLETED LIQUIDATION

Kingston, NY, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund completed its liquidation following the close of business on November 22, 2024. The liquidation was performed in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives and organizational documents, consistent with the Fund’s previously announced liquidation plans and its stated 10-year term.

Upon its liquidation, the Fund had a final net asset value (NAV) of $12.63 per common share and, following the close of business on November 22, 2024, returned to shareholders $12.63 per share as its liquidating distribution. The Fund, which launched on November 25, 2014, paid monthly distributions over its life totaling $9.951 per share, excluding the liquidating distribution.

Shareholders may recognize a gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation and should consult with their own tax advisors about their specific tax situation.

The Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund sought high current income, and secondarily long-term capital appreciation, by investing in high-yielding equities strategically allocated across multiple sectors and industries focusing on companies that we view to have a high current yield, growth of dividends and financial strength.

The Fund has been managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Kingston, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s total firm assets as of September 30, 2024 were approximately $3.7 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong prospects for dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over three decades.

For information, call shareholder servicing:

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC

1-800-937-5449