Annovis to Host Year-End Investor Webcast on December 11, 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce a live investor webcast scheduled for December 11, 2024, at 4:30 PM EST.

Date: December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM EST

4:30 PM EST Registration Link: Register Here

Dr. Maria Maccecchini, Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis, will lead the webcast, providing a comprehensive update on the company's recent achievements, ongoing clinical programs, and strategic initiatives for 2025.

Key topics will include:

Clinical Progress: Updates on Phase 3 studies for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.

Regulatory Milestones: Insights into interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and upcoming submissions.

Financial Overview: Summary of the company's financial health and funding strategies.

Strategic Outlook: Plans for advancing neurodegenerative disease therapies in the coming year.



Investors and interested parties are encouraged to register in advance through the provided Zoom link. To address the high volume of recent inquiries, Annovis will strive to answer as many questions as possible during the Q&A session following the presentation. Participants are invited to submit their questions in advance to ir@annovisbio.com.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company's clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

