Asset Entities Acquires TikTok Money Machine Community Entering the New Multi-Billion TikTok Creator and Seller Market

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and a Ternary Payment Platform company, today announced it has acquired the assets in the TikTok Shop space known as the TikTok Money Machine which includes its Discord community.

The Discord community teaches content creators how to sell products on TikTok Shop via the use of product content videos. It also connects major consumer product brands with these content creators, offering the latter the opportunity to earn sales commissions, via their TikTok accounts, on each product sale completed. Asset Entities has also secured consulting agreements with TikTokers and lead creators of the Discord, who have an aggregate of 280,000 followers on Instagram and 4,700,000 followers on TikTok.

As reported by Asset Entities on November 15th, this TikTok transaction comes on the heels of a 237% increase in gross revenues for the period ending September 30, 2024.

The Company expects that the acquisition will add approximately $300,000 a year of additional revenue to the Company and bring Asset Entities into the TikTok Shop market. Through expansion and scalability, the Company believes it can increase existing TikTok Money Machine revenues resulting from the acquisition over the next year.

Since its U.S. launch in September 2023, through the end of September 2024, TikTok Shop has amassed domestic revenue of over $4.6 billion. Currently, more than half of all US-based marketers sell on the platform.1

TikTok Shop enables merchants to sell directly to TikTok users through a suite of in-app shopping touchpoints. The platform’s ecosystem includes a "Shop" tab for browsing products, shoppable videos to purchase items from in-feed content, live shopping experiences, an affiliate program where creators and influencers can promote products and earn sales commissions, product tagging within videos, brand storefronts, and a seamless checkout process allowing users to purchase products without leaving the platform.

Recently, TikTok signed a key partnership enabling its users to purchase products from Amazon directly within the TikTok app. TikTok followed up this alliance by signing a deal that allows members of Walmart Connect – that company’s advertising platform – to promote their products through TikTok’s in-feed, native video ad formats.

“We are excited to complete another agreement expanding our share of the Discord community market, especially one allowing us to enter the exploding TikTok Shop market,” said CEO Arshia Sarkhani. “This acquisition is another step in our strategic plan that began with our purchase of the Ternary Payment Processing Platform and OptionsSwing Discord Server last November, and our purchase of Pure Profits and TommyBoyTV this June. We are confident that, like those acquisitions, today’s acquisition will result in a significant increase in our gross revenues. Moving forward, we will continue to explore additional acquisitions accretive to revenue,” he said.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on X at $ASST and @assetentities.

