Atlantic International Corp. Secures Major Contract with Global Home Goods Distributor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (OTC: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions has been awarded a significant staffing contract with a leading international distributor of home goods. This global innovator specializes in designing and marketing a comprehensive range of household essentials, with a portfolio of well-known brands and a presence in major retailers worldwide.

The partnership will initially focus on staffing flexible workforce solutions for one of the distributor's major U.S. distribution hubs, creating up to 150 new job opportunities. Based on performance, the collaboration could expand to additional locations, with total expected revenue of up to $15.0 million annually.

“This contract represents a significant milestone for Lyneer Staffing Solutions and demonstrates our expertise in providing comprehensive workforce solutions to industry leaders,” said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer Staffing Solutions. “Our proven track record of delivering reliable staffing services aligns perfectly with our client's commitment to operational excellence.”

Atlantic’s CEO, Jeffrey Jagid, emphasized the partnership's strategic importance: “This new partnership exemplifies our strategic growth initiatives and reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence in key markets. The potential for expansion across additional locations presents exciting opportunities for both organizations and demonstrates the value of our service offering.”

The agreement reinforces Lyneer's position as a trusted partner in the staffing industry and underscores the company's ability to deliver scalable workforce solutions for dynamic, high-growth organizations. Implementation of the new staffing contract is scheduled to begin in December 2024.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) is a leading strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions company executing a high-growth strategy. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Lyneer Investments LLC (“Lyneer”), Atlantic’s approximately 300 employees generated over $400 million in revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024. According to Staffing Industry Analysts, Atlantic is among the top 20 largest national staffing companies servicing the light industrial, commercial, professional, finance, direct placement, and managed service provider verticals. Atlantic provides its customers with complete HR solutions, operating 40 independent on-site and vendor-on-premises facilities and paying over 12,000 employees weekly.

