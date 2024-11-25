Smart Oven Market Set to Reach US$666.8 Million by 2031, Fueled by Innovation in Connectivity and Consumer Demand for Convenience | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart oven market (Marché des fours intelligents) was valued at US$ 160 million in 2021 and is poised for rapid growth, with projections estimating a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to reach US$ 666.8 million, driven by the increasing adoption of connected home appliances, consumer demand for convenience, and continuous advancements in smart kitchen technologies.

The rise of smart home integration and IoT-enabled appliances (Appareils compatibles IoT) has positioned the smart oven market as a rapidly evolving sector within the broader home appliance industry. Consumers are seeking ovens that offer not just traditional cooking capabilities, but also connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC, which provide them with remote control, smart cooking presets, and real-time notifications. As a result, smart ovens are becoming essential components in the modern kitchen.

Request a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11864









Key Market Drivers: Demand for Multi-Functionality and Convenience

A major factor driving the smart oven market is the increasing demand for appliances that simplify meal preparation while integrating seamlessly into the growing trend of connected home ecosystems. Smart ovens equipped with multiple functionalities, such as air frying, baking, grilling, and steaming, are gaining popularity, especially in residential kitchens where convenience and time-saving are top priorities.

Technological advancements are also enhancing user experiences. For instance, ovens with Wi-Fi connectivity allow users to control cooking settings remotely through smartphone apps, while Bluetooth-enabled smart ovens can sync with other devices for a more connected, customized cooking experience. Additionally, voice-activated controls via Alexa or Google Assistant are increasingly being integrated, adding another layer of convenience for tech-savvy consumers.

Moreover, as energy efficiency becomes a focal point in modern households, many smart ovens are designed to optimize power usage while reducing cooking times, making them highly attractive for both residential and commercial applications.

Notable Industry Developments and Innovations

Several key players in the smart oven market have made significant strides in product development and expansion. For instance, GE Appliances made headlines in December 2021 with an announcement to invest US$ 118 million in expanding its manufacturing facility in Northwest Georgia. This investment is expected to boost production capacity and support the growing demand for innovative smart kitchen appliances.

Similarly, Tovala, a startup known for its smart ovens with pre-packaged meal kits, has garnered attention by blending convenience with culinary expertise. Their product is a prime example of how smart ovens are evolving from mere cooking tools to integrated food solutions, allowing consumers to enjoy chef-quality meals with minimal effort.

In addition to innovations in functionality and connectivity, sustainability is becoming a key trend, with consumers increasingly opting for smart ovens that feature eco-friendly materials and energy-saving modes.

Smart Oven Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented based on type, structure, connectivity, capacity, and application:

Type:

Single Function Multiple Function



Structure Type:

Built-in Countertop



Connectivity:

Bluetooth Wi-Fi NFC Others



Capacity (in Liters):

Below 20 20-25 26-30 Above 30



Application:

Residential Commercial



Distribution Channel:

Online Offline (Retail Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets)



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Ask for Customized Insights and Tailored Analysis to Meet Your Specific Business Needs: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11864

Trends Shaping the Smart Oven Market

Voice Control & Automation : Integration with smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri is making smart ovens even more user-friendly. The ability to control cooking remotely via voice is increasingly becoming a key feature in high-end smart ovens.

: Integration with smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri is making smart ovens even more user-friendly. The ability to control cooking remotely via voice is increasingly becoming a key feature in high-end smart ovens. Smart Cooking Features : The integration of AI-powered cooking presets and recipe recommendations based on ingredients available in the kitchen is becoming a key differentiator for brands. These ovens use sensors to adjust temperature and cooking time, ensuring perfect results every time.

: The integration of AI-powered cooking presets and recipe recommendations based on ingredients available in the kitchen is becoming a key differentiator for brands. These ovens use sensors to adjust temperature and cooking time, ensuring perfect results every time. Sustainability and Energy Efficiency : Many smart oven manufacturers are emphasizing eco-friendly designs, using recyclable materials and ensuring energy-efficient cooking modes to meet the growing demand for sustainable appliances.

: Many smart oven manufacturers are emphasizing designs, using and ensuring energy-efficient cooking modes to meet the growing demand for sustainable appliances. Customization & Personalization: As more consumers seek personalized kitchen experiences, smart ovens with customizable cooking modes, unique design options, and user-specific profiles are gaining traction in the market.

Global Smart Oven Market Segmentation Summary

The global smart oven market is segmented into various categories, including type, structure, connectivity options, and application areas. The increasing popularity of multi-function smart ovens with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC is driving demand, especially in residential settings. Meanwhile, commercial establishments are opting for smart ovens that offer energy efficiency and time-saving functionalities.

Buy This Premium Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=11864<ype=S

Looking Ahead: Market Outlook

With the increasing penetration of smart home technology, the smart oven market is poised to witness sustained growth. As consumer preferences shift toward more convenient, energy-efficient, and connected kitchen appliances, the market is expected to continue expanding. Companies that can innovate and provide unique, high-quality products will stand to benefit in this rapidly evolving sector.

Explore More In-Depth Insights from the Consumer Electronics Industry with These Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market ( スマートキッチン家電市場 ): Expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, driven by increasing consumer demand for energy-efficient and automated kitchen solutions.





Expected to grow at a CAGR of driven by increasing consumer demand for energy-efficient and automated kitchen solutions. Electrical Appliances Market (Marché des appareils électriques): Global electrical appliances market revenue was US$ 1,112.2 Bn in 2023, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube