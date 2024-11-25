Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the Third Quarter 2024

| Source: Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A. Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $3.7 million and a net income attributed to common stockholders of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $7.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.02 basic and $0.00 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.06 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2023.

Time charter revenues were $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $62.1 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was due to decreased average charter rates and ownership days.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $3.0 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $1.3 million. This compares to net income of $40.5 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $36.1 million, for the same period of 2023. Time charter revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $171.1 million, compared to $202.1 million in the same period of 2023. Loss per share was $0.01 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.36 basic and diluted in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on December 18, 2024 to all common shareholders of record as of December 11, 2024. The Company currently has 125,185,706 common shares issued and outstanding. As of November 19, 2024, there were 6,381,900 warrants exercised.

Fleet Employment (As of November 22, 2024)
          
 VESSEL SISTER SHIPS*GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)COM**CHARTERERSDELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****NOTES
 BUILT DWT 
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1DSI Phoenix A16,5005.00% Bulk Trading SA6-May-241/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 
 2017 60,456       
2DSI Pollux A14,0004.75% Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.28-Dec-2320/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 
 2015 60,446       
3DSI Pyxis A14,2505.00% ASL Bulk Marine Limited24-Sep-238-Nov-24 
 2018 60,362  13,1005.00% Stone Shipping Ltd8-Nov-2420/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026 
4DSI Polaris A13,1005.00% ASL Bulk Marine Limited12-Nov-2220-Jul-24 
 2018 60,404  15,4005.00% Stone Shipping Ltd20-Jul-241/Jun/2025 - 15/Aug/2025 
5DSI Pegasus A14,0005.00% Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.7-Dec-225-Sep-24 
 2015 60,508  15,2504.75% Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd5-Sep-241/Jun/2025 - 1/Aug/2025 
6DSI Aquarius B14,5005.00% Stone Shipping Ltd18-Jan-245/Dec/2024 - 1/Feb/20251
 2016 60,309       
7DSI Aquila B12,5005.00% Western Bulk Carriers AS11-Nov-2330/Nov/2024 - 10/Jan/20251
 2015 60,309       
8DSI Altair B13,8005.00% Western Bulk Carriers AS23-Jun-2328-Sep-24 
 2016 60,309  15,7505.00% Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.28-Sep-241/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
9DSI Andromeda B13,5005.00% Bunge SA, Geneva27-Nov-2320/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/20252
 2016 60,309       
6 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10LETO  16,0005.00% ASL Bulk Shipping Limited3-May-241/Mar/2025 - 30/Apr/2025 
 2010 81,297       
11SELINA C12,0004.75% Cargill International S.A., Geneva20-May-2317-Oct-24 
 2010 75,700  10,5005.00% Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd.17-Oct-241/Mar/2025 - 20/Apr/2025 
12MAERA C13,7505.00% ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd.29-Jan-2414/Dec/2024 - 20/Jan/20251
 2013 75,403       
13ISMENE  12,6505.00% Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd.13-Sep-2315/Apr/2025 - 30/Jun/2025 
 2013 77,901       
14CRYSTALIA D13,9005.00% Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.4-May-244/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026 
 2014 77,525       
15ATALANDI D15,8005.00% Quadra Commodities SA28-May-2420-Jul-24 
 2014 77,529  14,6004.75% Cargill International SA, Geveva20-Jul-241/Jun/2025 - 31/Jul/2025 
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
16MAIA E13,5005.00% ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd.23-Sep-2330-Aug-243,4
 2009 82,193  13,0005.00% Viterra Chartering B.V.16-Sep-2412-Dec-245
17MYRSINI E17,1005.00% Cobelfret S.A. Luxembourg25-Jun-241/Feb/2025 - 25/Mar/2025 
 2010 82,117       
18MEDUSA E14,2505.00% ASL Bulk Shipping Limited14-May-2310/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025 
 2010 82,194       
19MYRTO E12,6505.00% Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg15-Jul-2324/Dec/2024 - 15/Jan/20251
 2013 82,131       
20ASTARTE  15,0005.00% Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.29-Apr-2319-Aug-24 
 2013 81,513  14,0005.00% Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.19-Aug-2415/Jul/2025 - 15/Sep/2025 
21LEONIDAS P. C.  17,0005.00% Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited22-Feb-2420/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 
 2011 82,165       
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
22ALCMENE  13,1505.00% China Steel Express Corporation1-Jun-2411-Aug-24 
    13,3505.00% 11-Aug-2430-Sep-24 
 2010 93,193  12,0005.00% 30-Sep-2419-Nov-246
23AMPHITRITE F15,0005.00% Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg13-Jan-2430/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/20257,1
 2012 98,697       
24POLYMNIA F17,5005.00% Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.8-Jun-241/Aug/2025 - 30/Sept/2025 
 2012 98,704      
25ELECTRA G14,0004.75% Aquavita International S.A.3-Jun-2415/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
 2013 87,150       
26PHAIDRA G12,2504.75% Aquavita International S.A.9-May-2312-Oct-24 
 2013 87,146  12,0004.75% 12-Oct-241/May/2025 - 15/Jul/2025 
8 Capesize Bulk Carriers
27SEMIRIO H14,1505.00% Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong18-Aug-2330/Nov/2024 - 30/Jan/20251
 2007 174,261       
28HOUSTON H13,0005.00% EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited21-Nov-222-Sep-248
 2009 177,729       
29NEW YORK H16,0005.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore11-Jun-2329/Nov/2024 - 7/Dec/20241
 2010 177,773       
30SEATTLE I17,5005.00% Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong1-Oct-2315/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 
 2011 179,362       
31P. S. PALIOS I27,1505.00% Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd7-May-241/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
 2013 179,134       
32G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J17,0005.00% Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong12-Jan-2314-Aug-249
 2014 179,492  26,8005.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo16-Sep-2416/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026
33SANTA BARBARA J21,2505.00% Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited7-May-2329/Nov/2024 - 10/Dec/202410,1
 2015 179,426       
34NEW ORLEANS  20,0005.00% Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.7-Dec-2315/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/202510
 2015 180,960       
35FLORIDA  25,9005.00% Bunge S.A., Geneva29-Mar-2229/Jan/2027 - 29/May/20272
 2022 182,063       
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
36LOS ANGELES K17,7005.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo15-Jan-2320-Jul-24 
 2012 206,104  28,700 20-Jul-241/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025 
37PHILADELPHIA K22,5005.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo4-Feb-2420/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025 
 2012 206,040       
38SAN FRANCISCO L22,0005.00% SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore18-Feb-235/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025 
 2017 208,006       
39NEWPORT NEWS L20,0005.00% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo20-Sep-2310/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025 
 2017 208,021       
          
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1Based on latest information.
2Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
3Charterers have agreed for any time in excess of the charter party period to pay the rate of 105% of the Baltic Panamax Index 5 TC average as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis during the excess period commencing from August 20, 2024 or the vessel’s present charter party rate, whichever is higher.
4Vessel was on scheduled drydocking from August 30, 2024 until September 16, 2024.
5Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 86 days.
6Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.
7The charter rate will be US$12,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
8Vessel has been sold and delivered to her new Owners on September 4, 2024.
9Vessel was on scheduled drydocking from August 14, 2024 until September 16, 2024.
10Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)    
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
         
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
Time charter revenues$57,488 $62,062 $171,136 $202,082 
Voyage expenses 3,654  2,931  10,067  10,295 
Vessel operating expenses 21,239  21,202  63,372  63,965 
Net income 3,715  7,386  3,009  40,463 
Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 2,272  5,944  (1,318) 36,136 
FLEET DATA  
Average number of vessels 38.7  41.0  39.1  41.2 
Number of vessels 38.0  41.0  38.0  41.0 
Weighted average age of vessels 11.0  10.5  11.0  10.5 
Ownership days 3,561  3,772  10,723  11,240 
Available days 3,511  3,721  10,623  11,128 
Operating days 3,508  3,720  10,586  11,097 
Fleet utilization 99.9% 100.0% 99.7% 99.7%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS  
Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$15,333 $15,891 $15,162 $17,235 
Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$5,964 $5,621 $5,910 $5,691 
         

Non-GAAP Measures

(1)Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessels’ profitability.
(2)Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.
  

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13749833.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
         
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
 
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
REVENUES:        
Time charter revenues$57,488 $62,062 $171,136 $202,082 
OPERATING EXPENSES        
Voyage expenses 3,654  2,931  10,067  10,295 
Vessel operating expenses 21,239  21,202  63,372  63,965 
Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,217  11,617  33,323  38,278 
General and administrative expenses 8,384  8,909  25,113  24,604 
Management fees to a related party 333  333  999  980 
Gain on sale of vessels (4,227) -  (5,799) (4,995)
Other operating income/ (loss) 182  (703) (207) (894)
Operating income, total$16,706 $17,773 $44,268 $69,849 
         
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):        
Interest expense and finance costs (12,198) (12,837) (35,848) (36,682)
Interest and other income 2,232  2,295  6,008  6,040 
Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments (548) 153  (187) 153 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,475) -  (3,475) (748)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary -  -  -  844 
Gain/(loss) on investments (948) -  (2,699) 761 
Gain/ (Loss) on warrants 1,973  -  (4,800) - 
Gain/(loss) from equity method investments (27) 2  (258) 246 
Total other expenses, net$(12,991)$(10,387)$(41,259)$(29,386)
         
Net comprehensive income$3,715 $7,386 $3,009 $40,463 
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,443) (1,442) (4,327) (4,327)
         
Net comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 2,272  5,944  (1,318) 36,136 
         
Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic$0.02 $0.06 $(0.01)$0.36 
         
Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted$- $0.06 $(0.01)$0.36 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 119,032,441  100,721,952  114,904,876  99,241,903 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 120,212,686  102,481,766  114,904,876  100,672,119 
 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA  
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)  
      
   September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023*
ASSETS (unaudited)  
      
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits$186,805**$161,592**
Investments in equity securities - 20,729
Other current assets 20,828 19,900
Fixed assets 888,646 924,474
Investments in related parties and equity method investments 48,200 24,087
Other noncurrent assets 16,723 15,628
Total assets $1,161,202$1,166,410
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
      
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs$627,001$642,772
Other liabilities 38,757 34,617
Total stockholders' equity 495,444 489,021
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,161,202$1,166,410
      
*The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
**Includes time deposits of $35 million and $40 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
  


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)    
  Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
         
Net cash provided by operating activities$19,203$20,060 $68,386 $72,615 
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 4,501 (11,980) (9,123) (6,108)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities$8,060$(42,145)$(29,050)$(54,383)
            
 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data