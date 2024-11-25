CytoDyn Appoints Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D. as Lead Consultant in Oncology

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as Lead Consultant, Preclinical and Clinical Oncology. Dr. Pestell will lead the Company’s research and development strategy in oncology and utilize his expertise and vast network to further CytoDyn’s clinical evaluation of the capabilities for leronlimab in cancer treatment.

Dr. Pestell brings over three decades of in-depth research experience to the CytoDyn team, with robust expertise investigating novel drug products and therapies. He is currently the President of the Pennsylvania Cancer and Regenerative Medicine Research Center, a part of the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Prior to this role, he spent a decade at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, serving as Director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Chairman of the Department of Cancer Biology and Executive Vice President. Dr. Pestell’s work has been published in over 600 publications, and his research has been credited with well over 95,000 citations. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board, and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), spearheading the Company’s successful effort to obtain Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the use of leronlimab in combination with carboplatin for the treatment of patients with CCR5-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, Dr. Pestell was instrumental in designing and initiating CytoDyn’s Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in that indication.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Pestell back to the CytoDyn team. I have known Dr. Pestell personally for a number of years, and I look forward to leveraging his insights and expertise to advance our clinical development pipeline in oncology,” said Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CEO. “As we continue to prioritize the development of leronlimab in oncology, Dr. Pestell’s expertise will help CytoDyn maximize opportunities to pursue breakthrough treatment in a variety of cancer indications.”

Dr. Pestell added, “I am confident that leronlimab holds significant promise for improving patient care and expanding treatment options in oncology. I am eager to support the Company’s efforts to advance our clinical development pipeline and leverage the potential of leronlimab to improve outcomes for cancer patients.”

Dr. Pestell holds a medical degree from the University of Western Australia, and a Ph.D. from the University of Melbourne, Howard Florey Institute. He conducted clinical training in oncology and endocrinology and was inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Australian College of Physicians. His postdoctoral research at the Harvard School of Medicine and Massachusetts General Hospital with Dr. Larry Jameson focused on endocrine oncology. He completed his executive MBA at New York University’s Stern School of Business in 2011. Dr. Pestell has received numerous awards for his research discoveries including elected membership to ASCI (American Society of Clinical Investigation), Elected Member of the Royal Society of Medicine, Elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the RD Wright Medallion, the Eric Susman Prize in Medicine, Advance Global Australian Award (Biotechnology), a Doctor of Medical Sciences, HonorisCausa, from the University of Melbourne and awards from Susan G. Komen (Light of Life award, Jamie Brooke Lieberman Award). Dr. Pestell received the Order of Australia (AO) in 2019 from Queen Elizabeth II and was elected as a Member of the Academia Europaea in 2024.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. Leronlimab is being studied for oncology and inflammation, as well as other potential indications.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, clinical drug development and research strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements,” and in Part I, Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments other than as required by law.

