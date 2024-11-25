Pluri Evaluates Readiness for Mass Production of PLX-R18 for Acute Radiation Syndrome Amid Rising Nuclear Threat Concerns

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform for cell-based solutions to create a collaborative network of ventures, today announced that it is assessing its readiness to initiate mass production of PLX-R18, a novel potential treatment for hematopoietic complications of the acute radiation syndrome (H-ARS) following exposure to nuclear radiation, in response to heightened global tensions and escalating nuclear threats, particularly in Ukraine.

PLX-R18 has shown potential promise in significantly improving survival and accelerating recovery from H-ARS in preclinical animal and human studies, conducted with support from leading global health and U.S. defense agencies. PLX-R18 demonstrated the ability to stimulate blood cell regeneration and potentially mitigate the effects of radiation exposure.

H-ARS is caused by exposure to life-threatening amounts of ionizing radiation, such as those which may occur during a radiological or nuclear accident, terrorist activities, and/or warfare. The condition is characterized by a dose-dependent bone marrow depression, leading to neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, and possibly death. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) previously approved an Investigational New Drug application for PLX-R18 for the treatment of H-ARS in the case of nuclear or radiological or incidents and granted it Orphan Drug Designation.

Scaling Up Production

Beyond what is required for ongoing clinical studies, the Company is actively examining the steps required to ramp up production in the event of increased and urgent global demand. Pluri’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is designed to handle large-scale production of cellular therapies and could be mobilized to scale up to mass production, if necessary.

“At Pluri, we stand ready to support communities in need by leveraging our expertise to respond to global emergencies,” said Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri. “That is why we are evaluating our readiness to scale production if global circumstances escalate and demand arises. We believe that our proactive approach will ensure global preparedness.”

