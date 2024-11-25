Consolidated Water Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

The cash dividend is payable on January 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.