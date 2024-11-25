Port Construction Market Report 2024 - Regional Trends and $496.5 Billion Global Pipeline Overview

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Port Construction Projects (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of port construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.



The analyst is currently tracking port construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (of announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $496.5 billion, up from $479.6 billion at the end of May 2024.

The largest overall pipeline is in South-East Asia, totaling $103.9 billion, of which $59.1 billion is already in the execution stage. The pipeline of projects in South Asia, which accounts for the second largest pipeline ($77.5 billion) is less mature, with 38.8% of the projects by value now in the execution stage. The value of projects being tracked in Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) stands at $64.9 billion and $64.5 respectively, with 43.6% and 85.2% of projects in the execution stage.



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the port construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

