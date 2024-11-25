Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2024

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 15/11/2024304,487559.09170,235,687  
Monday, 18 November 20241,800562.441,012,392  
Tuesday, 19 November 20241,900546.321,038,008  
Wednesday, 20 November 20242,100549.661,154,286  
Thursday, 21 November 20242,200544.281,197,416  
Friday, 22 November 20242,300547.421,259,066  
In the period 18/11/2024 - 22/11/202410,300549.635,661,168  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 22/11/2024314,787558.78175,896,855  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,925,713 treasury shares corresponding to 7.70% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2024-11-25 FBM24-64 SBB-w47 ENG SBB2024 Week 47