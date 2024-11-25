Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2024
On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 15/11/2024
|304,487
|559.09
|170,235,687
|Monday, 18 November 2024
|1,800
|562.44
|1,012,392
|Tuesday, 19 November 2024
|1,900
|546.32
|1,038,008
|Wednesday, 20 November 2024
|2,100
|549.66
|1,154,286
|Thursday, 21 November 2024
|2,200
|544.28
|1,197,416
|Friday, 22 November 2024
|2,300
|547.42
|1,259,066
|In the period 18/11/2024 - 22/11/2024
|10,300
|549.63
|5,661,168
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 22/11/2024
|314,787
|558.78
|175,896,855
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,925,713 treasury shares corresponding to 7.70% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments