Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 15/11/2024 304,487 559.09 170,235,687 Monday, 18 November 2024 1,800 562.44 1,012,392 Tuesday, 19 November 2024 1,900 546.32 1,038,008 Wednesday, 20 November 2024 2,100 549.66 1,154,286 Thursday, 21 November 2024 2,200 544.28 1,197,416 Friday, 22 November 2024 2,300 547.42 1,259,066 In the period 18/11/2024 - 22/11/2024 10,300 549.63 5,661,168 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 22/11/2024 314,787 558.78 175,896,855 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,925,713 treasury shares corresponding to 7.70% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

