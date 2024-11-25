Ibotta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), which operates the largest digital promotions network in North America, announced today that company executives will participate in the following investor events:

On Dec. 3, 2024 at 10:35 a.m. PT/1:35 p.m. ET, CEO Bryan Leach will speak at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference.





On Dec. 11, 2024 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, CFO Sunit Patel will speak at the Raymond James 2024 TMT & Consumer Conference.



Audio webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Ibotta website at investors.ibotta.com .

About Ibotta (“I bought a…”)

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2.0 billion through the IPN since 2012. The largest tech IPO in history to come out of Colorado, Ibotta is headquartered in Denver, and is continually listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

