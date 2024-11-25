Man-Portable Communication Systems Market to Reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2032, increasing demand for secure, lightweight, and robust systems for military applications | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Man-Portable Communication Systems Market was valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Surges with Defense Modernization and Technological Advancements

The Man-Portable Communication Systems Market thrives on rising defense spending and technological advancements, driven by the need for secure and real-time communication in military and emergency operations. Programs like the U.S. Department of Defense’s Next Generation Tactical Communications have fueled significant investments, with contracts such as the USD 105 billion L3Harris Falcon IV manpack radios for USSOCOM. These systems ensure secure, mobile, and interoperable communication across land, sea, and air operations, enhancing situational awareness. Additionally, government funding supports integrating AI and machine learning, exemplified by the U.S. Army’s USD 200 billion investment in AI-based communication upgrades and USD 9.8 billion in network modernization. Such advancements reinforce market growth and the demand for resilient portable systems.

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

Thales Group (PR4G Tactical Radio, 6-Tactical Communication System)

(PR4G Tactical Radio, 6-Tactical Communication System) L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Falcon IV Multiband Radio, AN/PRC-158 Manpack Radio)

(Falcon IV Multiband Radio, AN/PRC-158 Manpack Radio) David Clark Company (DC-ONE Headset, H-1 Headset)

(DC-ONE Headset, H-1 Headset) Rockwell Collins (AN/PRC-152A Radio, RT-2036 Tactical Radio)

(AN/PRC-152A Radio, RT-2036 Tactical Radio) BAE Systems PLC (Evolved Tactical Communications (ETC), MIDS JTRS Radio)

(Evolved Tactical Communications (ETC), MIDS JTRS Radio) General Dynamics (AN/PRC-154 Rifleman Radio, Command Post Node)

(AN/PRC-154 Rifleman Radio, Command Post Node) SAAB AB (SOTAS Communication System, Ground Combat Radio System)

(SOTAS Communication System, Ground Combat Radio System) Lockheed Martin (Secure Communications Radio (SCR), Multi-Band Tactical Radio)

(Secure Communications Radio (SCR), Multi-Band Tactical Radio) Cobham Ltd. (TCE 1000 Tactical Communications Equipment, SATCOM Terminals)

(TCE 1000 Tactical Communications Equipment, SATCOM Terminals) Codan Ltd. (2110 Transceiver, Envoy HF Transceiver)

(2110 Transceiver, Envoy HF Transceiver) Ultra Electronics Holdings (Tactical Communications System, SmartRadio)

(Tactical Communications System, SmartRadio) Aselsan AS (ASB-01 Tactical Radio, KRYPTON Secure Communication System)

(ASB-01 Tactical Radio, KRYPTON Secure Communication System) Viasat Inc. (KOR-24A Multifunctional Radio, Viasat Tactical Data Link)

(KOR-24A Multifunctional Radio, Viasat Tactical Data Link) Raytheon Technologies (AN/PRC-163 Radio, Mobile User Objective System)

(AN/PRC-163 Radio, Mobile User Objective System) Elbit Systems (E-LynX Software Defined Radio, C4I Solutions)

(E-LynX Software Defined Radio, C4I Solutions) Ultra Electronics (35W Radio System, Digital Radio Voice Terminal)

(35W Radio System, Digital Radio Voice Terminal) Rockwell Collins (AN/ARC-210 Radio, Tactical Communications System)

(AN/ARC-210 Radio, Tactical Communications System) ITT Corporation (SOTAS Communications System, GRT-360 Radio)

(SOTAS Communications System, GRT-360 Radio) Harris Corporation (AN/PRC-160 Radio, Falcon III AN/PRC-153 Radio)

(AN/PRC-160 Radio, Falcon III AN/PRC-153 Radio) Northrop Grumman (Integrated Communications System, Tactical Communication Platform).

Advancing Border Security with Man-Portable Communication Systems Driving Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The rising demand for robust communication systems in border control and counter-terrorism operations is a key driver for the Man-Portable Communication Systems Market. Heightened threats such as terrorism, human trafficking, and drug smuggling have led governments to prioritize border security. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, tasked with securing 7,000 miles of borders, received a USD 25.9 billion allocation for 2025, reflecting these growing needs. With increasingly complex threats, investments in advanced communication technologies like secure software-defined radios (SDR) and satellite communications are expanding. These innovations enhance operational capabilities, fueling market growth as nations bolster border defense measures.

Market Trends in Man-Portable Communication Systems Dominance of Hardware and Growth Across Platforms

By Product Type

In 2023, hardware dominated the Man-Portable Communication Systems Market, accounting for 64% of total revenue in the product segment. This trend is expected to persist due to the rising demand for reliable, durable, and advanced radio-based equipment for military, emergency, and border security operations. Companies like L3Harris Technologies, with products such as the Falcon IV multi-channel manpack radio, have secured major contracts, including an USD 82 billion agreement with the U.S. Special Operations Command. Government investments further bolster the segment, with the U.S. Department of Defense's 2024 budget allocating USD 842 billion—a USD 26 billion increase from 2023—to prioritize military modernization and hardware acquisitions, ensuring enhanced communication capabilities for field operations and national defense.

By Platform Type

The Land segment is expected to lead the Man-Portable Communication Systems Market due to rising demand for secure, real-time communication in military, law enforcement, and emergency services, particularly across rugged terrains. These systems enhance coordination in combat, border security, and disaster management.

The Naval segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for reliable communication in naval operations. With rising maritime threats such as piracy and territorial disputes, governments are investing heavily in naval modernization. L3Harris' rugged Falcon radios are widely used, and the U.S. Navy’s FY 2024 budget includes USD 255.8B for defense priorities.

Key Market Segments:

By Application Type

Encryption

SATCOM

Software Defined Radios

Smartphones

Homeland Security

Commercial

Others

By End-User type

OEM

Defense Sector

Commercial Sector

By Platform Type

Land

Airborne

Naval

By Product Type

Hardware

Software

North America's Market Dominance and Europe's Rapid Growth in Man-Portable Communication Systems

In 2023, North America held a dominant 36% share of the global Man-Portable Communication Systems (MPCS) market, driven by significant government spending to enhance military capabilities. The U.S. led the world in military expenditures, with a budget of USD 916 billion in 2023, reflecting a 9.9% increase from 2014. This budget allocation supports critical areas like research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E).

Europe became the fastest-growing region in the MPCS market, fueled by rising defense budgets and a focus on military modernization in response to security threats. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are increasing their military investments, with Germany planning USD 112.7 billion for its armed forces to enhance communication systems vital for joint operations and NATO commitments.

Recent Development

In September 2024, Spacepath launched its first military-grade man-pack terminal for troposcatter communications, offering a portable, rugged solution for secure communication in hostile environments.

In June 2024, Axiscades Technologies began supplying the Indian Army with a man-portable counter-drone system designed to detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones, bolstering security in operational settings.

On November 14, 2024, L3Harris delivered its first infrared payload for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program, designed to track advanced missiles like hypersonic glide vehicles in real time. This milestone follows the successful completion of the Test Readiness Review (TRR), marking a key step toward space vehicle integration ahead of launch.

Table of Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Segmentation, by Application Type

8. Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Segmentation, by End-User Type

9. Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Segmentation, by Platform Type

10. Man-Portable Communication Systems Market Segmentation, by Product Type

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

