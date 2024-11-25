Immunefi and Ethereum Foundation Kick-Off Attackathon With $1.5M in Rewards To Enhance Ethereum’s Protocol Security

Singapore , Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunefi , the leading onchain crowdsourced security platform protecting over $190 billion in assets, kicks off the first Attackathon with the Ethereum Foundation , featuring a total reward pool of $1.5 million.



The Attackathon represents the first and largest-ever crowdsourced security audit competition conducted to augment security for the entirety of the protocol’s code. It features a time-bound code review program hosted by Immunefi, ensuring top-tier engagement from elite security researchers. The competition kicks off following an educational period designed to enhance accessibility for the broader security researcher community and deepen their engagement within the Ethereum ecosystem.



The Attackathon is a unique competition in which the reward pool has been directly sponsored by the Ethereum community and leading projects connected to the ecosystem, including:

Ethereum Foundation

ByBit

Wormhole

Arbitrum Foundation

The Graph

GMX

BASE

The sponsored pool is deposited directly into the Attackathon vault on Immunefi, a proprietary solution designed to transparently display the allocation of a program’s funds and streamline the payment process between projects and security researchers.

“We’re excited to bring the global security community together to strengthen Ethereum protocol’s security. This is not only the first-ever crowdsourced security audit, but also a proactive step toward ensuring Ethereum protocol’s future and its growing impact on our daily lives,” said Fredrik Svantes, Protocol Security Research Lead at the Ethereum Foundation.

Immunefi operates the largest web3 security community with over 45,000 researchers. It protects over $190 billion in user funds for established projects like Chainlink, Wormhole, MakerDAO, TheGraph, Synthetix, Polygon, Optimism, and more. Immunefi has paid out the most significant bug bounties in the software industry, amounting to over $110 million while saving over $25 billion in user funds. Currently, Immunefi offers over $180 million in bounty rewards. 80% of projects find vulnerabilities missed by audits thanks to Immunefi’s researchers.



“We’ve created a dynamic environment for security researchers to join the largest security initiative the Ethereum community has seen,” said Mitchell Amador, Founder and CEO of Immunefi. “With the educational period for the Attackathon now complete, it’s time for the community to shine. This is the moment where each participant contributes to fortifying Ethereum protocol, ensuring a safer future for users worldwide.”

“The Attackathon is designed to empower researchers to safeguard the foundations of Ethereum protocol,” said Sajjad Rehman, VP of Revenue at Immunefi. “The educational period saw remarkable engagement from the community, laying a strong groundwork for the protocol’s mega audit competition.”

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the largest crowdsourced security platform for web3. Immunefi guards over $190 billion in user funds across projects like Chainlink, Wormhole, MakerDAO, TheGraph, Synthetix, Polygon, Optimism, and others. The company has paid out the most significant bug bounties in the software industry, amounting to over $110 million, and has pioneered the scaling web3 bug bounties standard. For more information, please visit https://immunefi.com



About Ethereum Foundation

EF is a non-profit and part of a community of organizations and people working to fund protocol development, grow the ecosystem, and advocate for Ethereum. For more information, please visit https://ethereum.foundation/





