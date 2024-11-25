2024 Vuelta a Espana Post-Event Analysis: Sponsorship, Broadcast Deals and Prize Money Insights

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Vuelta a Espana 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent Vuelta a Espana 2024, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and prize money.

Key Highlights

23 broadcast deals were struck for media rights to show the 2024 Vuelta a Espana across the world.

The Vuelta a Espana's media rights agreements in Spain is with RTVE and Eurosport. Eurosport has a 5-year deal which covers a substantial number of European nations. In the United Kingdom, ITV and Eurosport had the rights to showcase the multi-stage race. Across the United States, NBC is undertaking a six-year agreement to air the Vuelta a Espana until 2029.

35 brands partnered with the 2024 Vuelta a Espana.

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the competition was approximately $0.26 million.

The tournament has four deals in place that the analyst estimates to be each worth $1 million or more annually, with Skoda, Tissot, NTT and Carrefour. In the weeks leading up to this year's race, the Colombian airline Avianca signed a sponsorship agreement with the Vuelta a Espana, a one-year deal worth $0.2 million. The brand is serving as the official airline of the event.

The 2024 Vuelta a Espana had a total prize pool of roughly $1.2 million.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic took home $164,670 for being crowned La Vuelta a Espana champion. Australian Ben O'Connor earned $63,655 for finishing in second place. The Dane Mattias Skjelmose received $12,069 for being the best young rider in this year's race.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and prize money.

An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the Vuelta a Espana 2024 performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Company Coverage:

RTVE

Eurosport

ITV

Skoda

Tissot

Avianca

Cafe Dromedario

BCD Travel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

2. Media Landscape

Vuelta a Espana 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across Europe

Vuelta a Espana 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship

Vuelta a Espana 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio

Vuelta a Espana 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Vuelta a Espana 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1i0vdl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.